Umpqua Valley Christian, which eliminated Reedsport from the Class 2A-1A baseball playoffs last week, completed a run to the state title Friday by beating Kennedy 10-5 in nine innings at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The Monarchs jumped on the Trojans with three runs in the first and two in the third, but the Trojans scored twice in the seventh to force extra innings.
UVC won it with five in the ninth.
Jacob Luther and CJ Gale both were hit by pitches, sandwiched around a sacrifice bunt by Kolby Maloney. KC Pettibone was safe on an error and then Kennedy committed another error on a grounder by Sam Guastaferro. Isaiah Heard hit a two-run double to right center and Evan Buechley hit a two-run single to complete the scoring.
Gale had three hits, two runs and an RBI and Heard had two hits and two RBIs for UVC in the win. Pettibone pitched two innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.
Demetre Marseille had a double, a triple, two runs and two RBIs for Kennedy and Sam Grosjacques scored the other three runs.
LA PINE 8, WARRENTON 1: The Hawks repeated as Class 3A state champions as Adam Plant pitched a seven-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Isaac Bright drove in three runs and Dylan Westbrook scored three times for the Hawks. Plant had two hits and two RBIs and Austin McKittrick had two hits and two runs.
Softball
NORTH DOUGLAS 15, KENNEDY 6: The Warriors made sure Kennedy went 0-for-2 in the Class 2A-1A title games Friday, taking control with a six-run third inning and adding two more runs in each of the final four innings at Jane Sanders Stadium on the University of Oregon campus.
Natalie Draeger went 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs to lead North Douglas on offense in the win.
Riley Black had a double and two singles, two runs and an RBI. Nicki Derrick had a double and single and scored three runs, and also pitched a complete game. Sofia Alcantar had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Lydia Berning had two hits, two RBIs and a run for the Trojans.
North Douglas won the title after entering the tournament as the No. 9 seed. The Warriors finished 28-3 overall.
CLATSKANIE 10, DAYTON 5: The top-ranked Tigers finished a perfect season by beating the Pirates in the Class 3A championship game.
Alexis Smith hit a home run and scored three times for Clatskanie. Kaity Sizemore had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Shelby Blodgett, one of the stars of the basketball team that won the state title at Marshfield High School in March, pitched a complete game in the win.
Lacey Smith had two runs and Sofia Cicerone and Maddie Fluke two RBIs each for Dayton.