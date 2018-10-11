Umpqua rallied from two sets down to beat the Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team in an NWAC South Region match at Roseburg on Wednesday.
The Lakers won the first two sets by matching 25-19 scores before Umpqua won the last three 25-18, 25-21, 15-7.
The Lakers spread the offense out with Brooke Fisher recording 13 kills, Andria Santoyo and Hannah White 10 each and Baley VanWormer and Alexus Paglinawan six each. Sydney Colledge had 43 assists and 12 digs and Madeline Trippett had 37 digs in the match. Trippett also had four of the Lakers’ eight aces.
Umpqua improved to 3-4 in league play while the Lakers fell to 1-6.
Coquille graduate McKenna Wilson had 10 kills, second best on the night, and 12 digs for the host Riverhawks.
Women’s Soccer
Lane beat visiting SWOCC 5-0 on Wednesday in Eugene.
The Titans, who are second in the South Region, got two goals from Danielle VanOrd in the win, both in the first half, when they scored three of their five goals.
Lane limited the Lakers to just two shots and improved to 7-1-1 in league play. SWOCC fell to 2-6-1.
The Lakers have a bye on Saturday (the men host league-leading Chemeketa) and visit Clark next Wednesday.