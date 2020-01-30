Umpqua’s men and women both topped the century mark to sweep visiting Southwestern Oregon Community College in a pair of NWAC South Region games Wednesday.
Umpqua’s men beat the Lakers 101-88 and the women won 103-51.
SWOCC’s men were hurt by a lull in each half, trailing 51-43 at halftime and then faltering after taking a three-point lead in the final six minutes.
“It was a really fast-paced, high-scoring, intense game,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said.
“We had two spots, one for about four minutes in the first half where we lost a little focus and they were able to build that halftime lead, and one point in the second half.”
SWOCC led 79-76 with six minutes to go, but Umpqua then put the game away with a 15-1 run.
“They’re a real good team,” Hoppe said. “We are not going to hang our heads. We played well for a lot of the game, just not quite well enough to get the job done.”
Umpqua ultimately won with better shooting, connecting on 50 percent of its shots and also shooting 12-for-23 from 3-point range.
The Lakers shot 39 percent overall and 11-for-29 on 3-pointers. They did do a better job of getting back to the foul line, hitting 19 of 27 free throws.
Cameron Benzel had 21 points, Cody Fredrickson added 18 and Isaac Lungren scored 16 for the Riverhawks.
Jael Vaughn led the Lakers with 22 points, while Mack Tarver Jr. had 21, Terryn Mosley 18 and Ryan Bell 13. Bell also had eight rebounds and Javon Moore provided a spark off the bench with seven boards.
SWOCC finished the first round of league play at 3-5, tied with Linn-Benton and Mount Hood for fifth place and two games behind Chemeketa and Portland. Umpqua and Clackamas are tied for first at 7-1.
“We’re going to have to do better in the second half (of the season),” Hoppe said. “We understand that. We are ready for the challenge. We played everybody tough. The Southern Region is tough. It’s going to take full 40-minute games the whole way.”
That starts Saturday when Mount Hood visits.
The women’s game was a blowout from the start, with unbeaten Umpqua scoring the first eight points, leading 26-9 through one period and eventually dominating the rebound battle 58-17.
“The big thing was we got destroyed on rebounding,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said, noting that the Riverhawks had nine more offensive rebounds than the Lakers had total rebounds.
SWOCC also was hurt by injuries during the game, with starters Kealani Neves and Jasey Ramelow playing limited minutes because they were hurt during the game (Ramelow played just 17 minutes and didn’t score) and Jill Thalman limited to 10 minutes because of foul trouble.
“We had people playing a lot of minutes who don’t normally play a lot of minutes,” Johnson said.
Hunter Boske scored 29 points for the Riverhawks and Grace Campbell had 18 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. Darian Mitchell and Sienna Riggle had 17 points each and Mitchell also had 10 rebounds.
The Riverhawks shot 51 percent overall and 11-for-25 on 3-pointers.
The Lakers, on the other hand, shot just 31 percent overall and 2-for-19 from 3-point range. Taylor Morris led the Lakers with 21 points and Neves had 11.
The Lakers lost their third in a row, finishing the first round of league play at 2-6. Umpqua is a perfect 8-0 in league and 21-0 overall.
Johnson hopes the players who were injured Wednesday will be back to full strength when Mount Hood visits Saturday.
“We’ve just got to get them ready for protecting our house against Mount Hood,” he said. “We’ll figure this out.
“I’ve got a good group of ladies that I believe will hang in there, will battle together and try to get better together.”