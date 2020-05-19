The United States Golf Association announced Monday that the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is still on the schedule for August.
USGA announced cancelation of several other amateur events and has now cut its 2020 schedule down to four tournaments — the U.S. Amateur, the U.S. Women’s Amateur, the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open.
“We are very excited that the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship remains a focal point of the USGA’s championship schedule,” said Jeff Simonds, director of resort operations at Bandon Dunes.
USGA officials stressed the tournaments would be held provided that Centers for Disease Control recommendations and state and local government guidelines make it possible.
“All parties are working to get a feel for what must take place to execute the championship in the current environment,” Simonds said.
On Monday, USGA officially canceled the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, the U.S. Senior Amateur, the U.S. Mid-Amateur and the U.S. Senior Amateur. Earlier, the organization canceled the U.S. Senior Open, the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and Women’s Amateur Four-Ball and the U.S. Girls’ Junior and U.S. Junior Amateur.
“Throughout this process, our primary focus has been the safety and well-being of everyone involved, including our players, volunteers, host club representatives and staff,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of championships for USGA, in a release on the organization’s website. “We have not taken these decisions lightly and wish we had more options. But with a continued, keen interest in doing what’s best for all involved, although we are extremely disappointed, this is the right decision.”
The U.S. Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 10-16, with the action taking place on the Bandon Trails and Bandon Dunes courses at the resort.
The U.S. Open now is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York, while the U.S. Women’s Open will be played Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston. Both of those events were originally scheduled for June.
The U.S. Women’s Amateur is Aug. 3-9 at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland.
USGA also announced Monday that all four of the remaining events will be conducted without qualifying, which means the fields will be filled entirely through exemptions.
Bodenhamer said given continued health and safety concerns, as well as the potential burden on Allied Golf Associations and the courses across the country scheduled to host the various events, conducting the hundreds of qualifiers was not a viable option.
“As you can imagine, this was an incredibly difficult decision, as qualifying is a cornerstone of USGA championships,” Bodenhamer said. “We take great pride in the fact that many thousands typically enter to pursue their dream of qualifying for a USGA championship and we deeply regret that they will not have that opportunity this year. But this structure provides the best path forward for us to conduct these championships in 2020.”
The U.S. Amateur was originally scheduled to have a field of 312 golfers. With all qualifiers canceled and the field chosen through exemptions, the size of the tournament could change.
“Discussions are ongoing with nothing determined yet,” Simonds said.
In the press release, USGA said additional information on expanded exemption categories for the championships would be made available in the coming weeks.