BANDON — Tyler Strafaci was the official winner of the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on Sunday, but the resort also was a winner of sorts in the success of the tournament that was made all the more challenging this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The field was reduced to 264 players from the normal 312 and strict safety measures were put in place for all the participants — from the golfers and their caddies and families to the resort employees to the United States Golf Association officials — but the event ran smoothly and produced a gripping 36-hole final won by Strafaci.
“I’m over the top happy,” Bandon Dunes General Manager Don Crowe said of the event Sunday evening. “It’s an honor to host such a prestigious event. This has been a dream of (Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser).
“Everyone did a great job.”
Crowe praised the efforts of Director of Resort Operations Jeff Simonds and his staff planning the event, Director of Agronomy Ken Nice and his crew for keeping the golf courses used in the championship in top shape, and the resort's caddies who took part in the event.
“The entire team,” Crowe said of the resort staff. “They did an incredible job.”
Crowe also thanked the outside partnerships that made the event possible, including state and local officials, Coos County and the county commissioners, Coos Health and Wellness and Coast Community Health Center, as well as USGA.
All played a role in making the tournament possible.
It wasn’t easy, given how much plans had to change in the past five months due to the pandemic after the resort had been planning for the event — the biggest of seven USGA championships so far hosted by Bandon Dunes — for five years.
“We couldn’t have had a better partner, with or without COVID-19,” said Robbie Zalzneck, the co-director of the tournament for USGA. “Bandon is a spectacular place.”
Zalzneck credited the resort’s partnerships with various agencies in Bandon and Coos County and added that Coos County Health and Wellness was particularly helpful.
“Their guidance was amazing,” Zalzneck said.
For an event that might not have happened because of the pandemic — USGA is only holding four championships this year — the tournament turned out great, he said.
“We’re delighted that we gave 264 kids a chance to play golf and forget about what’s going on in the world for a little bit and focus on what they do best,” he said.
Throughout the week, players praised the resort, including the two in the championship match.
“This place is awesome,” said runner up Charles “Ollie” Osborne. “It’s world-class. The courses are off-the-charts good. They are in great condition.”
“What you see out here is so cool,” added Strafaci. “The courses are so different than anything you see in the states. It’s a great atmosphere.”
Both said they’d love to return in a non-tournament setting and play all five of the resort’s courses.
People across the country got to see the Bandon Dunes course during live coverage on the Golf Channel the final five days of the tournament.
The entire week went well, Simonds said.
“It was fabulous — amazing, everything we hoped and expected it to be,” he said.
“I think the golf course lived up to everyone’s expectations.”
While the U.S. Amateur was the seventh USGA event hosted by Bandon Dunes in the past 15 years, none others are currently on the USGA calendar.
More will likely be coming to the South Coast, though, Zalzneck said.
“It’s safe to assume the USGA wants to come back to Bandon Dunes often,” he said.