NORTH BEND — One day, North Bend Athletic Director Mike Forrester was walking to his office inside the Dawg Pound and looked out over Vic Adams Field and saw a curious sight.
The track shed door was open and a solitary figure was out on the turf, his chosen tool in hand and work to do.
It was Ty Hampton, ever improving his javelin skills with a state championship already in hand. After a rocky junior year that involved a scary elbow injury, that work has paid off. Surrounded by teammates at the North Bend Hall of Champions on Tuesday, Hampton signed his National Letter of Intent to join arguably the best collegiate track and field program in the country: the University of Oregon.
“I kinda liked the community,” Hampton said of Oregon’s campus in Eugene. “I felt like I could get everywhere. I really enjoyed that factor. The major I’m also studying too (business and finance), it felt pretty roomy. It was a nice building. And the track team too, after talking to everyone I was glad to know how welcoming and warm it is.”
There are a few stories which illustrate Hampton’s competitiveness and, after their telling, make it understandable how he became one of the state’s best throwers.
The first is above, a story that both Forrester and North Bend coach Jake Smith noticed and told on Tuesday.
Forrester saw the senior working on fundamentals, not trying to launch his ancient weapon as far as possible but honing his mechanics, building his muscle memory and making every movement as repeatable as possible.
Smith, also seeing the shed door curiously open with an empty field, saw Hampton bounding down the track, doing everything possible to strengthen every part of his mechanics.
“A lot of people think you just need big muscles to throw the javelin,” Smith said, speaking to the North Bend track team which gathered in support. “But there’s a lot more to it. And Ty has taken all the time all you guys spend on YouTube searching whatever you search, he’s spent that time or more searching javelin throwers and techniques and styles. He knows all the people that are the best javelin throwers in the world. And that dedication, besides being the big, studly kid that he is, it’s the reason why he’s going to the U of O.”
Hampton’s parents, Chad and Gina, have watched in awe as Hampton consistently worked and found time for training.
Chad is consistently amazed at his son’s work ethic, and isn’t surprised at all based on that ethic that Hampton has had the success he’s had, even through some struggles.
After his sophomore season, in which Hampton won the Class 4A javelin state title by 30 feet, setting the Class 4A meet record with his throw of 208 feet, 9 inches, and was far and away the best javelin thrower in the state regardless of classification, he suffered an elbow injury his junior season.
Throwing a javelin was painful, a tingling pain that shot up his arm into his hand and something that made throwing a difficult proposition.
But Hampton didn’t know what it was. He saw Dr. Matthew Shapiro, who came up with two possible scenarios: either an ulnar collateral ligament injury, requiring the now-famous Tommy John Surgery, or a misplaced nerve.
Hampton was sure it was the latter, as the tingling attested. And he was right. A nerve in his elbow got popped out of its groove and was causing discomfort.
It wasn’t catastrophic, but it wasn’t no big deal either.
“I was kinda going on a limb that is was nerve pain,” Hampton said. “It was a weird tingling. My doctor, Dr. Shapiro, fixed me up and did a nice job.”
During the injury, Smith suggested Hampton focus more on discus, as those mechanics don’t as heavily involve the elbow as javelin throwing.
What did Hampton do? Won the state title in discus by a foot.
“He’s got a bright future ahead of him,” Forrester said.
Those successes and that work ethic attracted attention from schools around the country. The three service academies were interested in Hampton, as was the University of Michigan, among others.
Hampton also spent nine days in Jena, Germany, a city of about 111,000 located 65 miles southwest of Leipzig and near the Czech border, training with 2016 Olympic champion and 2018 European champion Thomas Röhler.
Hampton didn’t throw, just worked out. But he learned an approach he’s taken into his training stateside. And he’ll go back for another nine days.
“For me, it wasn’t necessarily trying to find something technical,” he said. “I was looking for — I was always questioning my training. Like, what should I be doing? How should I be training? What type of aspects should I be looking into? That’s the thing they were pretty different on. Less weigh, more gymnastic-, explosive-type of training. That’s one thing that I kind of picked up on.”
But before Hampton can enroll at Oregon and compete in the renovated Hayward Field in two years, he has to complete his senior season with big goals.
Of course, there’s that second state title he’d like to snag. But there’s a more ambitious goal that Hampton wants to achieve: an all-time state best javelin throw. The record is currently 233 feet, 6 inches.
“I’m definitely taking this (season) really seriously,” Hampton said. “I gotta take this season first before I get to the college season. I need to take this season pretty seriously, because it is my senior year. I do wanna leave a pretty big mark. And I want to prove (it) myself, because I know I can throw in the 230s. I’ve seen myself basically do it with the power I have. I know it’s fully capable.”