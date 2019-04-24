Reedsport’s pitching staff spun its third combined no-hitter in a week in a Sunset Conference game Tuesday, leading the Brave to an 11-0 win in Myrtle Point.
It was the third five-inning no-no in a row for Reedsport in league play as Kyle Barnes, Jacob Chaney and Derek Johnson combined to stymie the Bobcats.
Johnson also had an RBI double in Reedsport’s four-run first inning.
The Brave scored six runs in the second to take command of the game early. Tyler Thornton finished with three runs and Barnes had two runs. Dallas McGill had a sacrifice fly and an RBI single.
Reedsport won its 13th in a row and improved to 6-0 in league play.
Reedsport plays a pair at Siletz Valley on Friday, one a make-up game for the one rained out to start league play and the second to open the second half of the league season.
BANDON 10, WALDPORT 0: The Tigers scored in all five innings as they beat the visiting Irish to improve to 5-2 at the midway point of the Sunset Conference season.
Jason Wilhite was stellar on the mound again, allowing two hits and striking out nine while needing just 66 pitches in the win.
Josh Minkler had two hits and drove in three of Bandon’s runs. Coby Smith scored three runs and Braydon Freitag scored twice. Ethan Pounder had a two-run single.
The Tigers open the second half of league play at Coquille on Friday and visit second-place Toledo on Tuesday.
CHURCHILL 7, NORTH BEND 6: One bad inning cost the Bulldogs on the road in their nonleague game against the Lancers.
Churchill scored five runs in the second and two more in the third and held on for the win.
“We walked a few more hitters than we usually do with our pitching staff,” North Bend coach Brad Horning said of his squad, which only gave up five hits in the loss.
North Bend had 10 hits, including three by Lucas Moe, who had a triple, a run and two RBIs. Jake Simmons had two hits, a run and an RBI and Brendon Roberts hit a double.
The Bulldogs host Willamette in a Midwestern League doubleheader Saturday.
Softball
NORTH BEND 23, CHURCHILL 6: Kaitlyn Randle led off with an inside-the-park homer then hit a grand slam in the third inning as North Bend hammered Churchill in a nonleague game.
Randle scored a total of three runs. Gwen Hogewonig scored four times and also doubled in two. Hannah Robison and Kelsey Thomas also scored three runs.
North Bend worked 11 walks and also had Randle hit by a pitch.
North Bend returns to league play when it hosts Willamette on Saturday.
REEDSPORT 6, MYRTLE POINT 5: The Brave held on for the win when catcher Yesenia Velazquez threw out the potential tying run trying to steal second base in the seventh inning.
Jordan Priest had two singles, a double and a triple and scored three runs for Reedsport.
One of those runs came in Reedsport’s three-run first, when Velazquez singled, Erin Sharp walked, Priest tripled, Ilene Glover doubled and Aubree Rohde singled.
Rohde had three hits and Glover and Katelynn Bond two in the win.
Abby Blount had a triple in Myrtle Point’s four-run second inning but the Bobcats didn’t score again until the seventh.
Sierra Smith had her second hit and scored her second run on a hit by Harlee McMillan, but McMillan was thrown out at second by Velazquez to end the game.
Reedsport improved to 3-3 in league play while the Bobcats lost their fifth in a row. The Brave are back in the Coquille Valley on Wednesday for a make-up game at Coquille.
WALDPORT 15, BANDON 2: The Irish overcame a 2-1 deficit and put the game away with eight runs in the fifth inning.
“They found every single gap they could find,” Bandon coach Brandon Gallagher said of a stretch in which the Irish had four singles, two walks and four more singles.
The Tigers only had three hits, two of them doubles by Dedra Foster.
Girls Tennis
NORTH BEND 4, CHURCHILL 4: The Bulldogs swept the doubles matches and the visiting Lancers won all the singles battles on Tuesday.
North Bend’s doubles winners were Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank, Sydney Wilson and Olivia Knutson, Haley Reeves and Katie Tellei, and Nicko Grover and Molly Richcreek.
North Bend almost won the overall match, but lost a pair of singles matches that were extended to third-set super-sets. Hannah Graber lost her third set 12-10 and Victoria Thorsen fell 11-9.
Boys Tennis
MARIST CATHOLIC 7, MARSHFIELD 1: Max and Josh Nicolaus won again, but it was Marshfield’s only boys tennis win Tuesday in Eugene.
The Nicolaus twins won in straight sets, easily dispatching Ethan Cross and Joey Laing.
All of Marist Catholic’s wins were in straight sets.
Track & Field
SKY-EM LEAGUE: Marshfield’s girl pole vaulters had a great day in a Sky-Em League meet at Elmira on Tuesday.
Payton Davidson had a big personal best, clearing 11 feet, 9 inches to win the event. Khaley Aguilar, the defending Class 4A state champion, cleared 11-3 for second and Raegan Rhodes cleared 10 feet for the first time to finish third.
Marshfield won the meet. Amanda Crook took the 100 (13.51) and 200 (28.64) and Bailey Wallack took the 400 (1:05.37). Davidson extended her big day to the jumping events, placing second in both the long jump and triple jump.
Siuslaw’s Andrea Osbon was a double-winner in the shot put (34-1 ¾) and discus (94-1).
Joe Martin won both hurdles races for Marshfield’s boys, finishing in 17.45 for the highs and 45.68 for the intermediates. Chase Howerton, who took the day off in the pole vault, tied for first in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet. Aidan Adams was the only other Marshfield boy to win, taking the shot put (40-7).
CINDER CLASSIC: Bandon’s Holly Hutton won the 800 meters in 2:36.01, one of several wins for the Tigers in the meet at Crow.
Bandon’s girls also got wins by Hannah Blackard in the 100 (14.74), Hannah Wayne in the 1,500 (6:22.84), Jenny Himmelrick in the 300 hurdles (58.59) and the 4x400 relay (4:50.81).
Bandon’s boys got wins by twins Hunter Angove in the pole vault (12-1) and Trevor Angove in the triple jump (37-7).
The top marks came from a trio of Glide throwers.
Dillon Towne had throws of 49-9 ¼ in the shot put and 161-2 in the discus and Zach Holland had a mark of 193-4 in the javelin. Holland has the top rank in the javelin for Class 2A by 29 feet and Towne is 21 feet better than any other Class 2A throwers in the discus.
Teammate Kaylee Hendron won the shot put (37-7 ½) and the discus (129-9) for the girls. She leads Class 2A in the discus. The shot put was a season-best, but she actually has a better mark of 135-3 in the discus.
Glide’s girls and Crow’s boys were the team winners.
SPAM INVITE: Pacific’s Madi Hall won the long jump (16-2) and 300 hurdles (49.34) with strong marks and was second in both the triple jump and 300 hurdles in the meet at Oakland.
Teammate Kaitlyn Trenkle won the shot put (33-2) for the Pirates.
Host Oakland swept the team titles.