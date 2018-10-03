Pacific’s volleyball team hasn’t had a lot of highlights this season with a team of mostly freshmen after not having enough players to field a squad last fall.
But the Pirates had a big moment Tuesday, outlasting visiting Riddle 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-10 for their first Skyline League win of the season.
“I’m very proud of our group,” Pacific coach Krista Nieraeth said. “We were down 0-2, but with everybody pulling together, we were able to pull out close sets through some great passing by all.”
Sophomore Nikki Lee had a solid night all around, Nieraeth said.
“She had great passing, great serving and great leadership,” she said. “Audrey Griffiths had a great setting game and was able to control the flow of our game through her sets to our hitters and dumps over the net.”
In the pivotal fifth set, the Pirates “were able to find the holes to finish points off and came together when they needed to,” Nieraeth said.
Pacific’s only two league wins in the last six years were victories over Umpqua Valley Christian in 2013 and 2015.
Sky-Em League
Tigers top Marshfield: Host Junction City swept Marshfield 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 to move into a tie for third place with the Pirates in the league standings.
The Tigers won with a scrappy defense that dug up most of Marshfield’s attacks. Too many others were off the mark, coach Tammie Montiel said.
“We had way too many attack errors,” Montiel said.
Kenadi Rhodes led the Pirates with six kills and Alex Locati, Mallory Heyer and McKayla Myrand had five each.
Heyer also had 17 digs and Ravyn Miranda had 14 digs and 18 assists.
The match was not the tuneup Marshfield was hoping for before hosting league-leading Cottage Grove on Thursday. The Pirates fell to 3-3 in league play and also trail 5-1 Marist Catholic.
Sunset Conference
Coquille burns Boomers: The Red Devils stayed perfect and moved two games up on the rest of the league in the loss column with their 25-17, 25-16, 25-8 win at Toledo.
Coquille improved to 7-0 with the win. Grace Sinclair had 16 kills and six digs and Abbey Dieu had 10 kills and five digs. Drew Wilson filled in at setter with Kaylee Green unavailable and finished with 26 assists, 22 digs and two aces.
Halle Layton had five kills and three stuff blocks; Morgan Baird had four kills and three aces; Jami Goin had nine digs, five assists and two aces; and Brooklynn Duble had seven digs and the most service points for the team.
The win started a big week for the Red Devils, who also visit second-place Reedsport on Thursday.
Bandon beats Brave: Visiting Bandon edged Reedsport 25-18, 12-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-13 in a marathon match played in two gyms.
During the second set, a hit high into the area of the air ducts knocked down a piece of wood that had been left behind during a repair project in the gym this summer, Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said.
As a safety precaution, the rest of the match was moved to the smaller, auxiliary gym, he said.
The Tigers have won three of their last four league matches to move into fourth place after starting the season 0-6 and 0-3 in league play.
“They played us very well,” Hixenbaugh said.
Kennedy Turner had 17 kills and four stuff blocks, Kortney Ferreri had 29 assitss, Brittni England and Maddy Berry had four aces each and Naomi Martin played well at the net, Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said.
For Reedsport, Makenzie Seeley had 22 assists, an ace and a dig; Riley Wright had 11 kills, two blocks and two aces; Alyssa Neves had 11 kills and two aces; and Yesenia Velazquez had nine digs, a kill and two aces.
Myrtle Point wins: The Bobcats beat visiting Waldport 25-22, 25-10, 25-21 to snap a five-match league losing streak.
Nikki Leep had eight kills, Sierra Smith added seven kills and two stuff blocks, and Maddi Reynolds had 11 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Brookings-Harbor 11, Coquille 0: The Bruins stayed perfect in the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 race by beating the visiting Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats.
Luke Beaman had five goals in the win for Broookings-Harbor.