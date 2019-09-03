Pacific won its nonleague volleyball opener, topping visiting Rogue River 25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 11-25, 15-10 on Tuesday night.
Sierra White and Nikki Lee had four kills each and Natalie Vincent added three for the Pirates. Audrey Griffith had 12 assists.
“It was a good first match for us,” Pacific coach Kirsta Nierath said. “Our first two sets were awesome. The girls showed that they have improved from last year in skill level.”
Pacific struggled mentally the next two sets, but bounced back, Nierath said.
“We talked a lot about being good communicators even when the going gets tough and bringing energy to the court,” she said. “The last set was a great team effort.”
The Pirates open Skyline League play with a match at Elkton on Friday and then play Mapleton and Waldport on Friday at Mapleton.
“We are still working to improve our skills and confidence on the court individually and as a team,” Nierath said. “We have to work through some mental blocks, but overall I’m proud of the kids on their win tonight.”
BOBCATS WIN: Myrtle Point’s volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the young season, beating visiting Illinois Valley 25-20, 25-15, 25-18.
Nikki Leep had eight kills and three aces for the Bobcats and Hayden Weekly added four kills. Madison Brown had 12 assists.
The Bobcats also host Glendale on Thursday before starting Sunset Conference play at Reedsport next Tuesday.
PANTHERS, BRUINS LOSE: Gold Beach and Brookings-Harbor both lost matches to teams from California on Tuesday.
Gold Beach was swept by Del Norte and Brookings-Harbor lost to McKinleyville 25-22, 25-17, 25-15.