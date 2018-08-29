North Bend’s girls soccer team opened the season with a 7-0 win at Elmira on Tuesday.
“It was a great team effort tonight,” North Bend coach Dustin Hood said, adding that the Bulldogs settled down after the first 20 minutes and played well.
Haley Edwards gave North Bend the lead for good with a goal in the fourth minute. Haley Snelgrove scored in the 20th minute and Molly Picatti in the 26th to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 halftime lead.
Morgan Bream and freshman Brooklyn Garrigus each had two goals in the second half.
North Bend hosts Marshfield as part of a doubleheader with the boys teams Thursday. The girls will start their match at 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Brookings-Harbor 2, Marshfield 0: The Bruins scored two goals in the final 17 minutes to beat the Pirates at Pete Susick Stadium.
Luke Beaman scored the first goal for the Bruins with 16:17 to go, getting through Marshfield’s defensive backfield and beating goalkeeper Jose Ramirez. He then assisted the other goal, by Jair Valdovinos, moments later after a hand ball by the Pirates in the box.
“We played so much better than Saturday (a 3-0 loss at Tillamook),” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said. “We looked like freshmen against Tillamook, but we play a lot of freshmen.”
The Pirates are starting three freshmen and have three more in the regular rotation, Jones said.
Marshfield was closer to the Bruins than the Pirates ever were when both teams were in the Far West League.
“(The final score) is hard because we played so well for so long,” Jones said, adding that the Pirates were a lot sharper in their passing and in winning balls in the air.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, Ramirez was given a red card with just 29 seconds to go in the match for contact with a Brookings-Harbor player outside the goal box, a new penalty rule this year. Unless Marshfield has a successful appeal that the contact was incidental and didn’t warrant a red card, Ramirez will have to sit out the North Bend match.
VOLLEYBALL
Pirates win: Marshfield swept host Newport 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 to open the season Tuesday.
Kenadi Rhodes had 10 kills and Alex Locati seven to lead Marshfield’s attack. Karina Skurk had five aces and McKayla Myrand four.
Myrand also had 13 digs and Ravyn Miranda had 24 assists.
The Pirates travel to Phoenix on Thursday, where they will play both Phoenix and South Medford.
Bobcats top Pacific: Myrtle Point swept visiting Pacific 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 on Tuesday night.
Sierra Smith had seven kills and Madison Brown had five assists and three kills for the Bobcats. Johanna Davis had six aces and Nikki Leep five.
Myrtle Point improved to 2-1 on the season.
Pacific was playing its first match after not having enough girls to play the season last fall.
“This was a learning experience for us,” Pacific coach Krista Nieraeth said. “And we need those experiences.
“The girls did some great things and definitely we have some things to work on. We’ve improved so much over the past two weeks.”