North Bend’s girls basketball team got its third road win of the Midwestern League season Tuesday, edging Willamette 38-36 in Eugene.
The game was close all the way, with the Bulldogs trailing by one point at halftime and taking a two-point lead to the fourth quarter.
Makoa Matthews had a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and Adrianna Frank had a basket with 90 seconds to go to put the Bulldogs up by five points, coach Mike Forrester said. Willamette closed the gap, but the Bulldogs held on.
“Hannah Lillebo and Hayden Markel did a really good job on defense against their post player,” Forrester said of Natalie Willoughby. “I thought the key to the game was us not letting them get the ball into (Willoughby). She had 12, but half of those were on offensive rebounds.”
Makenzie Crawford led the Wolverines with 16 points.
Markel also had a big rebound off a missed free throw with 40 seconds to go.
Haley Snelgrove had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs, while Matthews scored eight and Frank seven.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-2 in league play and will try to get to 4-2 when they visit Ashland on Friday for their fifth road game in the first half of the league season.
COQUILLE 87, GOLD BEACH 34: Morgan Baird had a triple-double and Coquille put five players in double figures while winning at home to stay perfect in Sunset Conference play.
Baird finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Abbey Dieu led Coquille with 19 points, Saige Gallino and Drew Wilson had 13 each, Mia Ruiz scored 10 and Maya Salazar added eight.
The Red Devils again showed great ball sharing. Dieu, Gallino and Haley Van Pelt all had four assists.
Brianna Seuser-Smith and Kailina Hamilton had 15 points each for the Panthers, who were playing their league opener.
Coquille visits Myrtle Point on Friday and Gold Beach is at Reedsport.
WALDPORT 40, REEDSPORT 19: The Brave struggled to score with leading scorer Paige Hausmann-Noel in foul trouble all night and fell on the road.
Reedsport limited Waldport to eight points in the first quarter and seven in the third, but never scored more than six in any quarter. Makenzie Seeley led the way with eight points. Hausmann-Noel scored just two points and fouled out while playing much less than a quarter of elapsed time, coach Dan Kenagy said.
Chas Walch had 10 points for the Irish, who improved to 2-0 in league play.
TOLEDO 43, MYRTLE POINT 33: The Boomers beat the visiting Bobcats, pulling ahead with a big third quarter that included three 3-pointers by Macy Metcalf.
“We played them well,” Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen said. “I thought our defense was really good. The Metcalf girl hit those three 3s in the third quarter and that was the difference in the game.
“We just had some defensive lapses that cause that — we didn’t get the proper rotation and that hurt us.”
Metcalf had 10 points and Tanaya Barnhart nine for the Boomers. Sierra Smith scored 10 points off the bench and Sarah Nicholson also had 10 for the Bobcats.
“I thought all the girls who played contributed,” Larsen said.
Toledo improved to 1-1 in league play. Myrtle Point is 1-2.
Boys Basketball
COQUILLE 68, GOLD BEACH 43: The Red Devils jumped out to a big halftime lead and beat the visiting Panthers.
Coquille led 39-19 at halftime, but Gold Beach pulled back within 14 midway through the third quarter before the Red Devils put the game away.
Hayden Davis had 20 points, Jeremy Kistner 17 and Cort McKinley 15 for the Red Devils, who improved to 2-1 in league play.
Brandon Seuser-Smith had 14 and Jonny Moore 13 for the Panthers, playing their league opener.
REEDSPORT 53, WALDPORT 50: The Brave got their first league win by edging the host Irish.
Reedsport trailed 27-25 at halftime, but pulled ahead in the third quarter. Dallas McGill had 13 points, Leo Voepel 12, Javier Analco 11 and Griffin Lavigne nine for the Brave, who also benefited from the return of Jacob Chaney from an injury. Chaney added six points.
Kellen Howard hit seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 for the Irish.
Waldport tried to come back in the fourth quarter by ramping up its defense, but Reedsport took advantage.
“They started full-court pressing and we broke it for easy runouts,” Reedsport coach Allen Chaney said.
TOLEDO 100, MYRTLE POINT 36: The Boomers hit the century mark while beating the Bobcats at home.
Toledo improved to 2-0 in league play and Myrtle Point fell to 1-2.