North Bend’s girls soccer team kept its season record perfect with a 2-1 win at Central in a nonleague match Tuesday.
The Bulldogs got both their goals in the second half, with the same two players involved each time.
Kristina Powley scored in the 44th minute on an assist by Molly Picatti. Then, in the 64th minute, Picatti scored with an assist from Powley.
Liz Mahr had a strong match in goal for the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0 heading into a home match against Junction City on Thursday that will be the Bulldogs’ final tuneup before opening Midwestern League play at Ashland on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH BEND 1, CENTRAL 1: The Bulldogs earned their first draw of the season, getting a late goal against the visiting Panthers on Tuesday.
Brody Harnden scored for North Bend with four minute to go in the match.
North Bend is 0-3-1 heading into a match at Junction City on Thursday and visits Ashland on Saturday to open league play.
VOLLEYBALL
Sunset Conference
TIGERS TOP PANTHERS: Bandon opened the Sunset Conference season with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-15 win over host Gold Beach on Tuesday.
“Overall, we played well,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “It was nice to see some offense.”
Kennedy Turner had nine kills and five aces in the win. Naomi Martin had eight kills and Traylyn Arana had six kills and six aces.
Baylee George added four kills and did a good job passing easy shots across the net from the Panthers to setter Bella Erenfeld, who had 22 assists.
The Tigers host Pacific and Union in a double dual Friday before the annual Cranberry Bowl football game.
BRAVE BEAT BOBCATS: Reedsport opened league play with a home win, sweeping Myrtle Point 25-14, 25-20, 25-19.
Haylee Lent had a big match with seven aces and eight kills for the Brave and Riley Wright had eight kills and an ace. Makenzie Seeley had 16 assists.
The match was a good tuneup for Thursday’s big home match with defending league champion Coquille. Reedsport finished second to the Red Devils last fall.
Myrtle Point, which suffered its first loss of the season, hosts Gold Beach in a league match on Thursday and then hosts the Panthers and Riddle as part of a double dual on Saturday.
Syline League
RIDDLE BEATS POWERS: The Cruisers fell to 1-1 in league play when they fell to the host Irish, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 on Tuesday.
“We ended up having too many errors,” Powers coach Heather Shorb did. “They had some tough servers and we had a hard time passing on serve receive, but we had some really good moments.
“We stayed with them the whole match, but we couldn’t finish a set.”
Trinidy Blanton had 13 kills and Emma Krantz nine assists for the Cruisers, who have no time before their next match when they play at Elkton on Wednesday.
HORNETS TOP PACIFIC: Camas Valley beat visiting Pacific 25-23, 25-12, 25-12 on Tuesday, dropping the Pirates to 0-2 in league play. Pacific is 3-2 overall after a pair of wins over Mapleton last week.