Myrtle Point’s boys basketball team has made the best of overtime opportunities in the young season.
The Bobcats got their third win of the year, all in overtime, by beating visiting South Umpqua 69-61 on Tuesday.
Gabe Swan had 30 points for the Bobcats, including making seven free throws in the extra session. Luke Nicholson added 15 points, Tyler Beyer-Smith nine and Jose Medina eight in the win.
Zack Wilson had 18 points and Kade Johnson 10 for the Lancers.
COQUILLE 63, MONROE 60: The Red Devils came away with a win in their closest game of the season to date, edging the host Dragons.
Ean Smith scored 19 points for Coquille, while Cort McKinley added 15, Jeremy Kistner 11 and Jace Haagen nine as the Red Devils improved to 4-0.
Zach Young had 41 of the 60 points for the Dragons and Dylan Irwin added 13.
REEDSPORT 64, GLIDE 32: The Brave built a big lead by outscoring the host Wildcats 22-8 in the second quarter and cruised to the road win.
Javier Analco had 26 points, Jamison Conger 12, Dallas McGill nine and Tyler Thornton eight as Reedsport won for the third time in four games.
Colby Bucich had 11 points and Terrell Russell 10 for Glide.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 61, NORTH BEND 53: The Bulldogs weren’t quite able to climb out of a big first-half hole, as their rally came up short in the fourth quarter against the host Bruins.
Brookings-Harbor led 35-22 at halftime, but North Bend cut the lead to two in the fourth quarter. That’s when Logan Holler hit a big 3-pointer for the Bruins and added four free throws to clinch the win.
Holler had 18 points and teammate Evan Fronckowiak added three 3-pointers and 20 points for the Bruins.
Garrison Mateski had a big game for the Bulldogs with 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Brady Messner added nine.
The game was North Bend’s final tuneup before facing Thurston on the road next Monday in the team’s Midwestern League opener. The game at Thurston will be North Bend’s only league game before the new year.
Girls Basketball
COQUILLE 52, MONROE 39: The Red Devils easily handled their first road test, taking a 19-11 lead through the first quarter and building on it over the next two before settling for the 13-point win over the host Dragons.
Morgan Baird had 25 points for Coquille, which also got seven each from Hailey Combie and Drew Wilson.
Ashley Sutton had 15 points for Monroe.
The Red Devils are ranked No. 2 behind Kennedy in this week’s coaches poll. They are scheduled to host the Trojans on Dec. 28.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 53, NORTH BEND 40: The Bruins broke the game open with three 3-pointers late in the second quarter and went on to beat the visiting Bulldogs.
Brookings-Harbor scored 13 of its 15 second-quarter points in the final two minutes of the half to build a 16-point lead at the break.
“We shot better in the second half, but were just too far behind to ever threaten,” North Bend coach Mile Forrester said. “Defensively, I thought we got after it, and if we could take away that big run at the end of the first half, we are in the ballgame.”
Sierra Fitzhugh had 16 points, Sidney Alexander 13 and Lexi Schofield 12 for the Bruins.
Megan Proett had 11 points and Aby Holling nine for North Bend.
GLIDE 47, REEDSPORT 25: The host Wildcats outscored the Brave by a combined 27-8 in the first and third quarters to win.
Jazmine Pardo Rams had 16 points and Kylie Anderson 12 for the Wildcats.
Ilene Glover had 11 points Reedsport, which still is seeking its first win.
SOUTH UMPQUA 71, MYRTLE POINT 32: The Lancers scored at least 15 points in every quarter on the way to beating the host Bobcats.
Kyla Pires had 21 points, Skylee Gibson 19 and Shalyn Gray 14 for the Lancers.
Nikki Leep scored 14 points to lead Myrtle Point.
Wrestling
REEDSPORT SPLITS MATCHES: Reedsport’s wrestling team won one match, lost one and tied one during a dual meet at Sweet Home on Tuesday.
The Brave beat South Albany, tied Stayton and lost to Class 4A power Sweet Home.
Reedsport’s win was 30-27 over the Rebels, though the dual only featured four contested bouts. Reedsport got pins by Christian Solomon (132 pounds) and Austin Manicke (145). South Albany had one pin and one decision. The teams each won three matches by forfeit and neither team had a wrestler at four weight classes.
Against Stayton, Reedsport got pins by Adam Solomon at 126 pounds and Justin Cassaro at 170. Jose Martinez (106 pounds) and Christian Solomon (132) both won by decision and Reedsport won two other matches by forfeit.
Stayton won three matches by forfeit and tied the Brave 30-30.
Sweet Home overwhelmed the Brave 78-4, earning pins in seven contested matches and winning six others by forfeit.
Reedsport’s only win was a major decision by Christian Solomon.
The Brave compete in the Coast Classic at North Bend this weekend.