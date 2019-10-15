Marshfield’s volleyball team rallied from a set down twice to beat host Siuslaw in a Sky-Em League match Tuesday, beating the Vikings 23-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-13, 15-11.
Cedar Ward led Marshfield’s offense with 13 kills, while Jamie Foster had 12 and Taylor Londo 10. Londo also had 28 assists and 15 digs.
Makenna Anderson had 21 digs and strong passing in serve receive and Raegan Rhodes had seven kills and nine assists.
Marshfield swept the season series from the Vikings and moved ahead of them in the standings heading into Thursday’s big home match against Marist Catholic, which started the night tied with the Pirates and Vikings for third place.
Midwestern League
BULLDOGS TOP EAGLES: North Bend volleyball defeated visiting Eagle Point 25-7, 20-25, 25-11, 25-11 at home on Tuesday night. Aside from the second set that saw the Bulldogs dive deeper into its bench, North Bend was in control from the start.
All attacking players had at least one kill for the Bulldogs as the team was led by Olivia Knutson with nine. Chelsea Howard added eight kills while Kait Randle had seven and Abbie Kirby six for the Bulldogs. Knutson also had 15 assists for North Bend while Sydney Wilson chipped in 14.
North Bend improved to 7-5 in league play heading into a match at Churchill on Thursday. The Bulldogs are fifth and Lancers sixth in the standings, and a win would give North Bend a season sweep of Churchill and a strong hold on fifth place.
North Bend also competes in the Marshfield tournament on Saturday and then hosts fourth-place Ashland next Tuesday.
Sunset Conference
BRAVE BEATS BANDON: Reedsport topped visiting Bandon 26-24, 25-12, 25-12 on Tuesday night to keep its hold on second place in the league standings.
Reedsport came back from a big deficit in the first set to win and then cruised in the final two sets.
“It was a pretty good win,” said Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh, adding Reedsport was short a starter.
Makenzie Seeley had 12 assists and two aces for the Brave and Riley Wright had nine kills, four blocks, three digs and an ace.
Kennedy Turner had nine kills, four aces and two stuff blocks for the Tigers. Naomi Martin added five kills and Baylee George had 22 digs while fighting through an ankle injury to play defense in the back row.
“She passed very well,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “We just couldn’t capitalize on them.”
Reedsport improved to 8-3 and stayed a game in front of Toledo in the standings.
TOLEDO TOPS BOBCATS: The Boomers swept the visiting Bobcats 25-10, 25-15, 25-12 for their second league win in two nights.
While Toledo kept its hold on third place, Myrtle Point remained tied for fourth place with Bandon at 4-5.
IRISH TIP PANTHERS: Waldport edged visiting Gold Beach 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8.
The Irish have both their league wins over the Panthers, who still are seeking a league victory.
Skyline League
PACIFIC TOPS GLENDALE: Pacific won the battle of the league’s two squads of Pirates, sweeping Glendale 25-20, 25-12, 25-19.
“It was an awesome last home game,” Pacific assistant coach Heather Valentine said. “The girls had a lot of hustle and had a great time playing tonight.”
Audrey Griffiths had 10 assists, four digs, an ace and a kill for Pacific. Honoka Miyagawa had an ace and five digs; Nikki Lee had three aces, five kills and 13 digs; Wiley Lang had an ace, a kill and seven digs; Sierra White had 26 digs, 11 kills, three blocks and an ace; Rio Cruz had 10 digs and a kill; and Natalie Vincent had 10 digs, four aces, a kill and a block.
HORNETS BEAT POWERS: Camas Valley beat the Cruisers 25-15, 25-16, 25-15.
Trinidy Blanton had 13 kills and two blocks and Kendra Hutton added two kills.
Camas looked good tonight and we struggled,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said. “Hopefully, we do better against Riddle on Thursday.”
That’s when the Cruisers finish off the regular season against the Irish, who have slipped ahead of them to second in the Skyline League South Division standings.
The Cruisers will finish third and be on the road in the league playoffs next week.
Girls Soccer
Sky-Em League
MARSHFIELD 0, JUNCTION CITY 0: The Pirates played to a scoreless draw with the host Tigers.
Dahlia Kanui had her second shutout of the season in goal for Marshfield.
"She had a few really nice saves and the defense was really solid," Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said.
The Pirates beat the Tigers during their match at Coos Bay and stayed in front of the winless Tigers in the league standings.