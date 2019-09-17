The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point soccer team picked up its second win in as many matches, beating visiting Douglas 2-0 on Tuesday.
The DevilCats got a first-half goal by Godfred Amonoo and a goal late in the match by Jose Medina to seal the win over the Trojans in the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match.
Layne Moore had the shutout in goal for the DevilCats, collecting four saves. Medina also was strong on defense, coach Don Swenson said.
PANTHERS EDGE GLIDE: The combined Gold Beach-Pacific squad, like Coquille a coed team, got a goal by freshman Jackson Brose with five seconds to go in the match to beat host Glide 1-0.
Glide also is a coed team since the Wildcats didn’t have enough players for a girls team.
Volleyball
MARSHFIELD SWEEPS KNIGHTS: Marshfield topped host North Valley 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 in the Pirates’ final tuneup before their league opener Thursday at Junction City.
Cedar Ward had 10 kills for the Pirates and Jamie Foster and Taylor Londo added seven each. Londo also had 15 assists and Raegan Rhodes seven. Makenna Anderson had a team-best 19 digs.
TIGERS TIP TOLEDO: Bandon outlasted visiting Toledo 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 in a Sunset Conference match.
Kennedy Turner came up with some big hits late in the match and led the Tigers with 18 kills, to go with 23 digs. She also had seven aces. Bella Erenfeld had 30 assists and 18 digs. Traylyn Arana had seven kills, five aces and 38 digs and Baylee George had five kills, five blocks and 47 digs.
Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said the Tigers had to work for the win, which improved them to 2-0 in league play.
“They are the scrappiest team we have played this year and we have to match that intensity,” she said.
But she added that she was pleased with her team’s fight in the close match.
“I was happy to get the win and see a team effort,” Vierck said.
Bandon has a big match at Reedsport on Thursday.
COQUILLE SWEEPS GOLD BEACH: The Red Devils beat the visiting Panthers 25-7, 25-14, 25-15 in a Sunset Conference match.
Ellie Ekelund had eight kills and seven digs and Saige Gallino had seven kills and six digs and both also had two aces for Coquille. Hailey Combie had five kills and two aces, Cheyenne Padgrett had two assists and two aces, Gaby McCrorey had three kills and Mariah Jarrett had two aces.
Coquille improved to 2-0 in league play.
CRUISERS EDGE GLENDALE: Powers won on the road in a Skyline League match, topping the Pirates 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-13.
“We went back and forth all night,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said. “Everyone stepped up and we stayed positive all the time. It was really good experience to play a close match that went to five (sets).”
Trinidy Blanton had five aces, 24 kills and two blocks for the Cruisers. Lauren Stalard had three aces and four kills and Kendra Hutton had four aces and two kills.
RIDDLE TOPS PACIFIC: The Irish swept the host Pirates 25-17, 25-12, 26-24 in a Skyline League match.
The Pirates still are seeking their first league win heading into Thursday’s match at Glendale.