Coquille’s volleyball team swept Bandon 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 to stay perfect in Sunset Conference play.
The Red Devils are 5-0, with a one-game lead over Reedsport and Toledo.
Grace Sinclair had nine kills, nine digs and four stuff blocks. Morgan Baird had four kills, four assists and a stuff block and Ellie Ekelund had four kills, three stuff blocks and five digs. Morgan Miller and Abbey Dieu each had three kills and Dieu also had two aces and a stuff block. Drew Wilson had seven assists and two aces. Saige and Spencer Gallino were strong in the back row.
Bandon played tough defense, with Madison Berry recording 16 digs and Kortney Ferreri and Brittni England 11 each. Kennedy Turner had five kills and three stuff blocks.
The Tigers also had 13 aces with just three service errors.
“We needed more offense to get the wins,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said.
Panthers beat Bobcats: Gold Beach topped visiting Myrtle Point in four sets Tuesday.
Nikki Leep had 10 kills and three aces for the Bobcats. Sierra Smith had seven kills and six aces and Maddi Reynolds had 15 assists.
Gaston tops Reedsport: The Brave lost their nonleague match after the long road trip to Gaston on Monday, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16. The Greyhounds are ranked ninth in the Class 2A power rankings while Reedsport is No. 17.
Midwestern League
Wolverines beat North Bend: Visiting Willamette swept the Bulldogs on Tuesday, keeping North Bend winless in league play, though the sets were close.
Scores were not available.
Skyline League
Hornets edge Pacific: Camas Valley beat the host Pirates in one of the Pirates’ best matches of the season.
“We are getting there,” Pacific coach Krista Nieraeth said. “I am super proud of their effort. Just keep on trucking on.”
Three of the sets were close, with Camas Valley winning 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23.
Pacific won its previous two matches, a nonleague match with Oak Hill at Mapleton on Saturday, 25-18, 25-16, 28-26 and a five-setter with Coquille’s JV squad Monday, 25-19, 14-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-6.
“Last night’s win had really energized them,” Nieraeth said. “It was a huge step for us, winning in five after being down 2-1.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4
Coquille 6, Glide 3: The Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats got their first league win, outscoring the visiting Wildcats as both Jaylyn Rayevich and Jordyn Tippett both had hat tricks.
Tippett assisted on all three of the goals by Rayevich and Rayevich assisted one of Tippett’s goals.
Sky-Em League
Junction City 5, Marshfield 0: The Tigers shut out the visiting Pirates, dropping Marshfield to 0-2 in league play.
BOYS SOCCER
Coquille 2, Gold Beach 0: The DevilCats handed the visiting Panthers a loss in a nonleague match Tuesday.
Ruendy Indalecio scored in the 28th minute and Luke Donaldson added an insurance goal with 12 seconds to play.
Coquille picked up its second win of the season. Gold Beach, which has restarted its program this year, is 2-3, with both wins coming against Waldport.
Brookings-Harbor 6, Douglas 0: Faian Villa and Jaire Valdovinos each scored two goals as the Bruins stayed perfect in league play with the home win.
Valdovinos also assisted one of Villa's goals and the Bruins got their other scores from Roman Worthey and Luke Beaman.