The girls basketball teams from Bandon and Coquille picked up road wins Tuesday to set up their showdown Friday in Coquille for the midseason lead in the Sunset Conference.
Both teams are unbeaten in league play and have a single loss on the season, the Tigers to Class 3A Brookings-Harbor and the Red Devils to top-ranked Kennedy.
Bandon beat Gold Beach 50-20, pulling away in the second half by limiting the Panthers to just six points the final two periods. The Tigers led just 17-14 at the break.
Traylyn Arana had 15 points, Naomi Martin 12 and Eduarda Reolon 10 for the Tigers in the win.
“Gold Beach played tough,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “It was a tough game and we found a way to pull it out.
“They were able to expose some of our weaknesses. We had a lot to get better on and need to have a good week of practice going into Coquille Friday.”
Kailina Hamilton and Gabby Perez had five points each for the Panthers.
COQUILLE 53, TOLEDO 30: The Red Devils pulled away from the Boomers in the fourth quarter to keep their own league record perfect.
Coquille led 37-28 heading to the fourth, but held the Boomers to just two points in the final period.
Mia Ruiz had 14 points, Drew Wilson 11 and Morgan Baird nine for Coquille.
Mahala Fisher had 14 points to lead Toledo.
MYRTLE POINT 49, REEDSPORT 27: The Bobcats got their first league win and kept the Brave winless with the road victory.
Maddi Reynolds had 24 points and Nikki Leep nine for Myrtle Point.
Jenna Corcoran scored 12 points and Cheyenne McCart had nine for Reedsport.
Boys Basketball
TOLEDO 89, COQUILLE 68: The Boomers took the lead early and kept it to take sole possession of first place in the Sunset Conference nearing the midpoint of the league season. Both teams had entered the game unbeaten in league and Coquille suffered just its second loss overall.
Conner Marchant had a huge night for Toledo, connecting on six 3-pointers and also getting to the line for 13 free throws, making 11, on the way to scoring 41 points. Mason McAlpin had three 3-pointers and scored 16 points and Jaxon Rozewski also had 16 for the top-ranked Boomers.
Ean Smith had 25 points to lead Coquille. Jeremy Kistner had five 3-pointers and 19 points, Cort McKinley scored 11 and Jace Haagen 10.
BANDON 64, GOLD BEACH 40: The Tigers jumped out to a 44-17 halftime lead to move into a tie for second place with Coquille heading into their game Friday.
Trevor Angove had four 3-pointers and he and Braydon Freitag scored 14 points each to lead the Tigers. Coby Smith added 13 and Sean White nine.
Freshman Gianna Altman had 20 points for the Panthers.
REEDSPORT 79, MYRTLE POINT 72: The host Brave overcame a nine-point deficit at the end of the first period to win for the third straight game.
Tyler Thornton had 28 points and scored seven of Reedsport’s 15 made free throws in the final period, when they outscored the Bobcats 26-21.
Javier Analco added 20 points for Reeedsport.
Gabe Swan had 25 points, Luke Nicholson 23 and Carsen Bradford 13 for the Bobcats.