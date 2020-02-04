Bandon’s boys basketball team picked up a big win to solidify its spot in third place in the Sunset Conference race, topping visiting Reedsport 41-33.
The teams were tied at 19 at the half, but the Tigers held the Brave to just three points in the third period.
“We came out in a zone in the second half and played really well in it,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “The boys came out wanting it more and it showed. It was a great grinder win for us.”
Bandon completed a sweep of the fourth-place Brave. Though the Tigers have a much better record at 6-2 as compared to Reedsport’s 3-6, the Brave also already played their second-round games against Toledo and Coquille, the top two teams in the league and the Class 2A power rankings.
Braydon Freitag had a trio of first-period 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Tigers. Coby Smith added 10.
Javier Analco and Jamison Conger had 12 each for Reedsport, which dropped into a fourth-place tie with Myrtle Point, the team it will play in its final league game next week after facing Gold Beach on Friday and Waldport on Tuesday.
Bandon hosts Myrtle Point on Friday.
COQUILLE 72, NORTH DOUGLAS 41: The Red Devils finished their nonleague schedule with a road win over the Warriors, pulling away in the second half.
Jeremy Kistner scored 27 points, Ean Smith 15, Cort McKinley 13 and Jace Haagen 11 for the Red Devils, who improved to 19-2 overall heading into a home game against Waldport on Friday.
Jake Gerrard had 24 for the Warriors.
MYRTLE POINT 87, GOLD BEACH 65: The Bobcats exploded for 78 points in the first three periods to win on the road.
Jose Medina had 24 points, Gabe Swan 21, Luke Nicholson 19 and Carsen Bradford nine for Myrtle Point, which improved to 3-6 in league play.
Trenton Storns had 17 and Tristan May 11 for the Panthers, still seeking their first league win.
TOLEDO 89, WALDPORT 39: The top-ranked Boomers kept cruising in the league standings by beating the visiting Irish. Toledo is unbeaten in league play and, like Coquille, 19-2 overall.
Girls Basketball
BANDON 57, REEDSPORT 15: The Tigers turned on the defense after a slow start to easily beat the visiting Brave and stay perfect in Sunset Conference play.
Bandon, which is up to No. 4 in this week’s coaches poll, led just 13-9 in the first period, but allowed Reedsport just one field goal over the final three.
“It was a slow first half, but we challenged them to lock in defensively at halftime and they did,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “I’m really proud of the way they came out defensively.”
Eduarda Reolon led the Tigers with 19 points, while Traylyn Arana had 11 and Ashley Strain 10.
Aubree Rohde had nine points to lead the Brave, still seeking their first win.
COQUILLE 46, NORTH DOUGLAS 43: The Red Devils picked up a good win in their final nonleague game, topping one of Class 1A’s best teams in a road test.
Morgan Baird scored 23 points and Saige Gallino had 10 for the Red Devils, who trailed 29-26 entering the fourth. Baird scored nine of her points and Carlee GeDeros had a big 3-pointer in the fourth period for the Red Devils and Coquille made eight of its nine free throws in the game.
Natalie Thompson had 10 points for the Warriors.
Coquille improved to 18-3 and bounced back from a tough two-point loss to Central Linn, another of the top teams in Class 2A, on Saturday.
GOLD BEACH 39, MYRTLE POINT 28: The Panthers overcame a slow start to beat the visiting Bobcats.
Myrtle Point lead 8-2 after one period and the teams were tied at 16 at halftime, but Gold Beach pulled away in the second half.
Kailina Hamilton scored 13 points and Cadence Wilstead added eight for Gold Beach. Courtney Jones and Gabby Perez each scored seven.
Nikki Leep had 15 of Myrtle Point’s 28 points in the loss.
TOLEDO 43, WALDPORT 39: The Boomers edged the visiting Irish to firm up their spot as the third-place team in the league standings.