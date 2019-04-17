Bandon’s baseball team got a sensational outing from Jason Wilhite and blanked visiting Siletz Valley 10-0 in a Sunset Conference game on Tuesday.
Wilhite needed just 67 pitchers in the six-inning contest, and struck out 12 while walking one and allowing just three hits.
“Jason threw a fabulous game,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said. “He was completely dominant.”
Wilhite also had a two-run single for the Tigers and Ethan Hultin had an RBI double and a sacrifice fly.
Braydon Freitag had three hits and Cooper Lang and Chris Butler each had two hits and a run. Lang also drove in a run.
The Tigers improved to 3-2 in league play.
TOLEDO 9, COQUILLE 5: The Boomers beat the visiting Red Devils on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference make-up game that was rescheduled to Tuesday because of unplayable field conditions at two other facilities.
The Red Devils had been scheduled to go to Reedsport and Toledo had been scheduled to visit Myrtle Point.
Now Coquille will host Reedsport on Thursday and Toledo will visit Myrtle Point on Wednesday.
Reedsport also moved its game against Kennedy on Wednesday to Mount Angel.
THURSTON 14, NORTH BEND 4: The Colts scored seven runs in the fifth inning to finish the game early in a nonleague contest at Springfield on Tuesday.
Thurston, which leads the Midwestern League, got a home run from Decker Stedman, who had two hits, three runs and three RBIs. Ty Kistner added two hits, two runs and three RBIs for the Colts.
North Bend got a home run by Jayden Frank, who finished with two hits and two RBIs. Jake Simmons had a single and double and Corbin White had two hits for North Bend, which gave up just seven hits. But too many walks and three errors proved costly.
Lucas Moe made his first outing of the season on the mound and only threw first-pitch strikes to six of the 26 batters he faced.
“Lucas was about one pitch away from putting himself in a good position against every batter,” North Bend coach Brad Horning said.
The Bulldogs now have a week off before their next contest, another nonleague game next Tuesday against Churchill, a team the Bulldogs swept in a league doubleheader at home Sunday.
ELMIRA 3, MARSHFIELD 2, 9 innings: The Pirates came up just short in a marathon on the road as the Falcons won on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to stay perfect in Sky-Em League play.
Cameron Olson was splendid on the mound for the Pirates, pitching the first seven innings and allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out nine. Elmira’s Tyler Feltz was nearly as good, allowing just six hits and two runs while striking out nine in six innings.
But the Pirates were hurt by six errors, which helped Elmira pull out the win even though the Falcons were out-hit 10-5 by Marshfield.
“The kids battled, but had too many defensive bobbles, baserunning errors and failure to execute to get the win,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said.
Tandy Martin had a single and double and drove in both Marshfield runs and Cameron Olson also had a double and scored a run. Ryan Knight had three hits and scored the other run for the Pirates.
Marshfield fell to 1-3 in league play heading into Friday’s home doubleheader against Junction City.
COTTAGE GROVE 13, SIUSLAW 3: Hunter Sharkey had three hits, four runs and two RBIs as the Lions won at Florence in a Sky-Em League game, improving to 2-1 in league.
Jared Northrup had a double and scored one of the runs, but the Vikings fell to 0-4 in league play. Siuslaw has lost 10 straight overall.
Softball
ELMIRA 12, MARSHFIELD 2: The host Falcons used a seven-run outburst in the fifth inning to end the Sky-Em League game early.
“We played well until the bottom of the fifth,” Marshfield coach Brooke Toy said. “We are still struggling putting together complete games.
“The last few games against tough opponents we have played tough in the beginning and had one inning where we have a few mental errors that we can’t recover from.”
Sterling Williams hit a home run for Marshfield and Cedar Ward had two hits and scored the other run on Marshfield’s only other hit in the game, an RBI single by Karina Skurk.
Ashley Feltz had a double and home run as well as two singles for the Falcons. She scored thee runs and drove in four.
TOLEDO 10, COQUILLE 0: The Boomers, ranked second in the Class 2A power rankings, shut out the visiting Red Devils in five innings in their rescheduled Sunset Conference game.
In Coquille’s reshuffled schedule due to poor field conditions, the Red Devils now will visit Myrtle Point on Thursday in another make-up game. Their game that had been scheduled for Reedsport on Tuesday has not been rescheduled yet, but they also are on the road against Waldport and Siletz Valley next week before playing the remaining seven games of their league schedule at home.
The Siletz Valley-Bandon softball game also was postponed Tuesday and rescheduled for Wednesday.
Track & Field
BULLDOGS SWEEP: North Bend beat visiting Thurston and Pacific in a track meet Tuesday, despite limiting events for several top athletes in between the Prefontaine Rotary Invitational on Saturday and the North Bend Triplex meet this Friday.
Celeste Sinko won both the 1,500 (5:19.58) and 3,000 (12:08.01) for North Bend’s girls and Kaitlyn Bingham had nice personal bests of 5 feet in the high jump and 50.11 seconds in the 300 hurdles to win those events for the Bulldogs.
North Bend’s girls also got wins by Annika Strasman in the discus (116-1), Maya Cole in the javelin (106-5) Kaley Chappanar in the 800 (2:49.87) and Haley Edwards in the 100 hurdles (16.87). Cole and Strasman both set personal bests and Edwards had a season best. The Bulldogs also won the 4x400 relay (4:32.60).
Pacific’s Madi Hall finished second in both hurdles races and won the long jump (14-6) and triple jump (33-4). Teammate Ciatlyn Trenkle had a big personal best to win the shot put (34-11).
Thurston’s Adael Scatana won the 100 (12.74), 200 (26.46) and 400 (1:00.62).
North Bend’s boys got wins by Jonathon Chilcote in the 100 (10.97), Teron Catanzaro in the 200 (23.55) and 110 hurdles (16.44), Tanner Crosswhite in the 400 (53.67), and Adam Wood in the 300 hurdles (44.33) on the track and also won the 4x100 relay (44.13).
In the field events, Ty Hampton won the discus (147-6), Jacob Lang won the high jump (5-5) and Coel Stark took the triple jump (38-4).
Girls Tennis
BULLDOGS TOP COLTS: North Bend swept the four doubles matches to beat host Thurston on Tuesday.
The teams of Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank, Sydney Wilson and Olivia Knutson, Haley Reeves and Katie Tellei, and Victoria Thorsen and Katie Chen all dominated their matches, losing just four total games.
North Bend’s Nicki Grover won the No. 3 singles match.
The Bulldogs also lost at Junction City 6-2 on Tuesday.
Genasea Reigard won at No. 2 singles and Metcalf and Frank won a three-set match at No. 1 doubles, with the third set going to a tiebreaker that the Bulldog duo won 7-5.