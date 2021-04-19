In a normal year, icebreaker often is a fitting name for the first track meet of the season, when the weather is cold, rainy or both.
In 2021, when the track season started a month later than normal, the term icebreaker wasn’t at all a fitting descriptive word for the season-opening meet Friday when Marshfield hosted North Bend in balmy conditions.
The teams also put up some solid marks, given that the meet came less than two weeks after the first practice of the season, with multiple athletes from each school winning more than one event.
For the boys, North Bend’s Roman Fritz had a solid opening mark in the javelin, with a winning throw of 173 feet, 7 inches, and also took the shot put (39-6). Teammate Alex Garcia-Silver raced to impressive wins in both distance races, taking the 1,500 meters in 4 minutes and 17.52 seconds and the 3,000 in 9:31.44.
Marshfield’s Sam Grayson won both the high jump (5-6) and 100 (11.93).
For the girls, Marshfield’s Mira Matthews nearly was a triple winner, taking the shot put (31-8 ½) and javelin (108-8) and finishing second to North Bend’s Alexis Hampton in the discus (105-7). Hampton’s winning throw was 112-2. Teammate Sydnee Trendell won both the 100 hurdles (21.06) and 300 hurdles (59.04).
North Bend’s Randee Cunningham won both the long jump (14-9O and triple jump 32-3 ½.
North Bend teammate Celeste Le won the 100 (13.84) and 200 (29.02) and Sara Slade took the 1,500 (5:28.81) and 3,000 (11:50.85).
Marshfield Icebreaker
Teams: Marshfield and North Bend
BOYS
Shot Put — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 39-6; 2. Cael Church, Mar, 38-5; 3. Matthew Allen, Mar, 34-10 ¾.
Discus — 1. Josiah Jensen, NB, 120-2; 2. Matthew Allen, Mar, 110-0; 3. Roman Fritz, NB, 104-10.
Javelin — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 173-7; 2. Keegan Young, NB, 147-6; 3. Josiah Jensen, NB, 132-6.
High Jump — 1. Sam Grayson, Mar, 5-6; 2. Jack Waddington, Mar, 5-4; 3. Keegan Young, NB, 5-2.
Long Jump — 1. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 20-3 ¾; 2. Sam Grayson, Mar, 18-11; 3. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 18-5 ¾.
Triple Jump — 1. Drew Phillips, NB, 36-8 ½; 2. Anthony Jewell, NB, 30-9 ¼.
Pole Vault — 1. Trent Summers, Mar, 13-6; 2. Tie-Jonathon Parks, Mar, and Brody Justice, NB, 13-0.
100 — 1. Sam Grayson, Mar, 11.93; 2. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 11.97; 3. Ethan Ingram, NB, 12.17.
200 — 1. Sam Mickelson, NB, 24.64; 2. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 24.84; 3. John Lemmons, Mar, 27.94.
400 — 1. Benjamin Swank, NB, 1:00.11; 2. Cadyn Ramsy, Mar, 1:01.82; 3. John Lemmons, Mar, 1:04.10.
800 — 1. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 2:16.22; 2. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 2:16.42; 3. Cael Church, Mar, 2:23.20.
1,500 — 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, NB, 4:17.52; 2. Aidin Wilson, NB, 5:03.34; 3. Brogan Markel, NB, 5:05.93.
3,000 — 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, NB, 9:31.44; 2. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 10:51.02; 3. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 10:54.08.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Eli Bogatin, NB, 19.33; 2. Kenneth Page, Mar, 21.45.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Jack Waddington, Mar, 49.79; 2. Gavin Schmidt, Mar, 51.72; 3. Kenneth Page, Mar, 55.87.
4x100 Relay — 1. Marshfield, 47.18.
4x400 Relay — 1. North Bend, 3:55.27; 2. Marshfield, 3:59.52.
GIRLS
Shot Put — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 31-8 ½; 2. Tori Cox, Mar, 28-11 ¼; 3. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 28-6 ¼.
Discus — 1. Alexis Hampton, NB, 112-2; 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 105-7; 3. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 105-2.
Javelin — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 108-8; 2. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 85-2; 3. Randee Cunningham, NB, 78-4.
High Jump — 1. Aryana Mill, Mar, 4-4; 2. Kaydence Stevwing, Mar, 3-10.
Long Jump — 1. Randee Cunningham, NB, 14-9; 2. Caitlyn Anderson, NB, 12-8 ¾.
Triple Jump — 1. Randee Cunningham, NB, 32-3 ½; 2. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 27-2; 3. Caitlyn Anderson, NB, 27-0 ½.
Pole Vault — 1. Tie-Abby Woodruff, NB, and Lennon Riddle, NB, 8-6; 3. Roxy Day, Mar, 8-0.
100 — 1. Celeste Le, NB, 13.84; 2. Lennon Riddle, NB, 13.89; 3. Sheila Rojas, Mar, 14.21.
200 — 1. Celeste Le, NB, 29.02; 2. Lennon Riddle, NB, 29.06; 3. Charlie Dea, Mar, 29.32.
400 — 1. Ayla Riddle, NB, 1:12.25; 2. Sierra Bell, NB, 1:16.43.
800 — 1. Celeste Sinko, NB, 2:42.49; 2. Haley Buskerud, NB, 3:00.17; 3. Jenna Erickson, Mar, 3:16.10.
1,500 — 1. Sara Slade, NB, 5:28.81; 2. Celeste Sinko, NB, 5:34.41; 3. Haley Buskerud, NB, 6:10.01.
3,000 — 1. Sara Slade, NB, 11:50.85.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 21.06; 2. Aryana Mill, Mar, 21.85; 3. Kaydence Stevwing, Mar, 22.23.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 59.84; 2. Kaydence Stevwing, Mar, 1:00.45.
4x100 Relay — 1. Marshfield, 57.58.
4x400 Relay — 1. North Bend, 4:44.60.
SPRING OPENER: Bandon swept the team titles in the 10-school meet at Reedsport on Friday.
Bandon’s boys won seven of the 14 events while amassing 102.5 points to easily beat runner-up Myrtle Point (80) and Yoncalla (69).
Bandon’s girls only won five events, but had enough other high finishes to score 89 points. Myrtle Point had 77.5 and North Douglas 67.
Ansen Converse won both the 1,500 (4:33.5) and 3,000 (10:09.1) for Bandon, which also got wins by Owen Brown in the pole vault (12-6), Trevor Angove in the triple jump (43-11), Andrew Robertson in the 400 (57.0), Charlie Ells in the 800 (2:17.3) and the 4x400 relay.
Myrtle Point’s Troy Warner won the long jump (20-9 ½) and tied for first in the 100 (all races were hand-timed) with a mark of 11.7.
For the girls, Bandon got wins by Olivia Thompson in the pole vault (9-0), Cassie Kennon in the 1,500 (5:48.8) and Holly Hutton in the 300 hurdles (53.3) as well as by the 4x400 relay. Analeis Miller tied Trinidy Blanton of Powers in the high jump, both clearing 4-4.
Joy DeRoss of Camas Valley had a huge throw in the discus (144-3) and also won the shot put (33-6 ¾). Elkton’s Margaret Byle won the 200 (27.9) and 400 (104.8) and Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson took the 800 (2:37.2) and 3,000 (12:07.1).
Spring Opener
At Reedsport
BOYS
Team Scores: Bandon 102.5, Myrtle Point 80, Yoncalla 69, North Douglas 68, Douglas 53, Pacific 44, Camas Valley 33, Gold Beach 27.5, Coquille 22.5, Days Creek 14, Reedsport 7.5.
Shot Put — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 43-4; 2. Jordan Walker, Pac, 38-9 ½; 3. Ian Sprinkle, Yon, 38-1 ½; 4. Ray Gerrard, ND, 37-3.
Discus — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 122-7; 2. Ian Sprinkle, Yon, 120-8; 3. Jesse Brecht, Dou, 117-9; 4. Trent Williams, Yon, 113-4.
Javelin — 1. Cade Olds, ND, 148-7; 2. Bryan Allen, Yon, 124-5; 3. Landyn Miller, GB, 123-2; 4. Nelson Wilstead, GB, 122-0.
High Jump — 1. Noah Leary, Yon, 5-8; 2. Austyn Jones, Dou, 5-4; 3. Tie-Jordan walker, Pac, and River Wolfe, CV, 5-0.
Long Jump — 1. Troy Warner, MP, 20-9 ½; 2. Tyler Davis, Yon, 20-0; 3. Qwentyn Petty, Pac, 18-8 ½; 4. River Wolfe, CV, 17-11.
Triple Jump — 1. Trevor Angove, Ban, 43-11; 2. Tyler Davis, Yon, 38-1; 3. Quinn McGagin, Ban, 29-5.
Pole Vault — 1. Owen Brown, Ban, 12-6; 2. Hunter Angove, Ban, 12-0; 3. Kross Miller, Ban, 11-0; 4. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 10-6.
100 — 1. Tie-Palu Rayon-Wilder, ND; Troy Warner, MP; and Gio Boyle, Dou, 11.7; 4. Jake Westerman, GB, 11.9.
200 — 1. Qwentyn Petty, Pac, 24.2; 2. Gio Boyle, Dou, 24.7; 3. Seth Lamell, CV, 24.8; 4. Bryson Baird, Dou, 24.8.
400 — 1. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 57.0; 2. Gabe Swan, MP, 58.4; 3. Orlando Avalos, Ban, 1:01.1; 4. Dylan Grichar, Yon, 1:02.0.
800 — 1. Charlie Ells, Ban, 2:17.3; 2. Carter Brown, Ban, 2:19.3; 3. Logan Gant, ND, 2:23.1; 4. Ethan Sumpter, Dou, 2:31.7.
1,500 — 1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 4:33.5; 2. Damian Avalos, Ban, 4:44.0; 3. Gianni Altman, GB, 4:49.2; 4. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 4:54.8.
3,000 — 1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 10:09.1; 2. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 10:46.4; 3. Nick Blanchfill, Yon, 12:56.9.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Logan Gant, ND, 47.6; 2. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 50.2; 3. Gabe Swan, MP, 50.3; 4. Gavin Sadler, Yon, 1:13.6.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Douglas, 49.0; 2. Camas Valley, 50.9; 3. Pacific, 51.4.
4x400 Relay — 1. Bandon, 3:56.0; 2. Myrtle Point, 4:18.6; 3. Coquillle, 4:21.9.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Bandon 89, Myrtle Point 77.5, North Douglas 67, Coquille 62, Reedsport 56, Douglas 46, Powers 45, Elkton 38, Gold Beach 37, Camas Valley 34, Yoncalla 11, Pacific 1.5.
Shot Put — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 33-6 ¾; 2. Hailey Combie, Coq, 30-9; 3. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 30-4; 4. Samantha Klier, Ree, 28-10 ¾.
Discus — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 144-3; 2. Clara DeRoss, CV, 98-7; 3. Hailey Combie, Coq, 91-7; 4. Ceci Potter, Yon, 67-6.
Javelin — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, Dou, 120-8; 2. Trinidy Blanton, Pow, 114-5; 3. Clara DeRoss, CV, 113-6; 4. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 103-2.
High Jump — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Pow, and Analeis Miller, Ban, 4-4; 3. Taeleese Polamalu, Dou, 4-4; 4. Willow Etienne, Coq, 4-0.
Long Jump — 1. Male’ata Polamalu, Dou, 14-2 ½; 2. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 14-1 ½; 3. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 13-9; 4. Willow Etienne, Coq, 13-6.
Triple Jump — 1. Rylee Williamson, Elk, 30-1 ½.
Pole Vault — 1. Olivia Thompson, Ban, 9-0; 2. Tie-Harley Vanfossen, Pow, and Lauren Stallard, Pow, 6-6.
100 — 1. Tabitha Baker, ND, 13.8; 2. Mia Piscopo, ND, 13.9; 3. Gabby Perez, GB, 14.2; 4. Hayley Brophy, MP, 14.7.
200 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elk, 27.9; 2. Tabitha Baker, ND, 19.5; 3. Gabby Perez, GB, 30.2; 4. Kramer Gesme, Ree, 31.5.
400 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elk, 1:04.8; 2. Madilyne Nighswonger, MP, 1:16.4; 3. Whitney Hunter, Dou, 1:18.5; 4. Bailey Krantz, Pow, 1:19.4.
800 — 1. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 2:37.2; 2. Rylee Williamson, Elk, 2:44.9; 3. Allison Storts, MP, 2:45.6; 4. Natalie Hammand, Ree, 2:47.0.
1,500 — 1. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 5:48.8; 2. Natalie Hammand, Ree, 5:54.8; 3. Mia Piscopo, ND, 6:21.5; 4. Callie Millet, Coq, 6:27.1.
3,000 — 1. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 12:07.1; 2. Lolly Frost, ND, 12:56.9.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Gabby Perez, GB, 18.7; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 19.9; 3. Tie-Maddi Reynolds, MP, and Summer Smith, Ree, 20.7
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 53.3; 2. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 56.7; 3. Kramer Gesme, Ree, 1:01.8; 4. Hannah Conger, Ree, 1:11.2.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Douglas, 57.7; 2. Bandon, 58.5; 3. Myrtle Point, 58.8; 4. Coquille, 1:01.4.
4x400 Relay — 1. Bandon, 4:38.8; 2. Myrtle Point, 4:55.8; 3. Coquille, 5:39.2.