North Bend swept the Midwestern League track titles at Crater High School on Saturday and advanced a bunch of athletes to this week’s Class 5A state meet at Mount Hood Community College.
North Bend’s boys and girls scored nearly identical point totals and also won by nearly the same amount.
The boys had 124.7 points, while runner-up Ashland had 110.5. The girls scored 124 points, while Churchill had 114.5.
And between athletes who finished first or second and those who got wild-card bids to the state meet for being among the five best non-qualifiers from the four district meets around the state, North Bend got a big contingent to the state meet, which starts Friday in Gresham.
Ty Hampton became a double-winner for North Bend’s boys by taking the discus on Saturday with a throw of 169 feet, 5 inches, a new personal best. Hunter Bierce finished fourth in the event but also advanced to state as a wild-card.
Jonathan Chilcote won the 100 meters in 10.73 and finished second in the 200 in 22.70 and teammate Jake Posey also will join him as a wild-card entry at state after finishing fourth in the 100 (11.00) and third in the 200 (22.99).
They also teamed with Teron Catanzaro and Martin Godinez as North Bend also won the 4x100 relay in 43.43 seconds.
Freshman John Efraimson was champion in the 400 meters with a new best 51.09.
Also in the field events, Catanzaro was second in the triple jump (41-2 ½) and Jacob Lang was fourth in the pole vault, but got a wild-card bid after clearing 12-9.
For North Bend’s girls, Chelsea Howard added the triple jump title to her long jump crown from Friday, soaring 37-7 ½. Howard also qualified for state by placing second in the 100 in a new best 12.28.
North Bend’s girls also got a win in the 800 by sophomore Celeste Sinko, who had a new best 2:25.86 and almost made it to state as a wild-card in the 1,500 with her fifth-place time of 5:02.20, another new best.
The Bulldogs got wild-card qualifiers in both hurdles races with Haley Edwards placing fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.18) and Kaitlyn Bingham doing the same in the 300 hurdles (49.25).
And the Bulldogs got a surprise field-event win by Haley Snelgrove, who took the high jump, clearing 5-2. Snelgrove, a senior, had not competed in track since her freshman year and also is part of North Bend’s playoff-bound softball team.
Annika Strasman earned a state berth by placing second in the discus (114-8) and teammate Maria Knight was third (108-3) and got a wild-card bid.
North Bend’s 4x100 relay also got in by the wild card after placing third in 51.27 and the Bulldogs learned two pole vaulters from Friday got wild cards, Kylie Rocha and Lupita Trujillo.
CLASS 2A: The South Coast teams did not fare particularly well on the final day of the state meet at Monmouth.
The highest placer was Bandon’s Jared Duval, who was sixth in the 800 in 2:05.82.
Gold Beach’s Taylor Jackson tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing 5-10, and Coquille was eighth in the 4x100 relay. Coquille’s Gunner Yates would have placed in the 200, but was disqualified for a lane infraction — he suffered the same fate a day earlier in the 400 preliminaries.
No South Coast girls placed Saturday. Bandon’s Holly Hutton, who won the 3,000 meters on Friday, ended up ill overnight from apparent food poisoning and wasn’t able to run in the 1,500, while her teammate Aunika Miller suffered the same fate and had to scratch out of the 800.
East Linn Christian’s boys and the Enterprise girls won the team titles. Monroe’s Kyndal Martin, the daughter of Coquille graduate Kim (Lyons) Blackmore, became a four-time champion in the 100 hurdles.
CLASS 1A: Pacific’s Madi Hall made it four medals in four events by placing fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.14), sixth in the 300 hurdles (50.85) and seventh in the triple jump (32-1) a day after placing in the long jump as well.
David Pedrick of Powers was eighth in the 200 (24.57).
Adrian won the girls title and Dufur was the boys champion, helped by a 4x100-meter relay team that set a new meet record by winning in 43.83.