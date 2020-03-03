Floyd Montiel is Marshfield's co-athletic director and also the school's head baseball coach. He also serves on the Class 3A state tournament committe
Q: What is your background as a student athlete?
I was a four year baseball and football player, and played basketball for two. I was not a standout by any means, but have always loved athletics and enjoyed being a part of the team, being with a bunch of friends, and making great memories. It was a privilege to be coached by great coaches such as Bill West, Chuck Crandall, Mike George, Tim Wall, Kent Wigle, Bill Lilley just to name a few. Also a young whippersnapper named Bruce Bryant. I was a good listener and learned a ton from these people that I carried on to my coaching career.
Q: This is your first year with an active role planning the tournament. How much work goes on behind the scenes before the tournament ever starts?
It has been a pleasure to be involved in the tournament planning. There is a bunch of work that goes on behind the scenes and a number of people that are working hard to make sure that the 3A Tournament in the Bay Area continues to be one of the finest in the state. It is the community coming together to make it work – educators, community members, businesses. It has been successful due to the planning, preparation, and investment to make the tournament work.
Q: How important are volunteers for the success of the tournament?
This thing doesn’t happen if not for the volunteers. They are the backbone of the event. You start with the seafood dinner for the coaches, to the greeters and meal hosts, to the ticket takers, and organizers. We provide them a dinner on the Monday of the tournament, but even that is just a small token of appreciation for the work and time that the volunteers give to the tourney.
Q: The Class 3A state tournament is unique because it is a partnership between Marshfield and North Bend high schools (and by association the Coos Bay and North Bend communities). How important is the partnership to the success of the tournament?
Marshfield and North Bend working together is instrumental to the success. Yes, the two schools and communities really can work together. (North Bend athletic director) Mike Forrester does a great job with his crew across Newmark and together we make it work. There is a great rivalry between both schools and communities, but in the end we are neighbors and have the same goal of providing a quality event that showcases our awesome hospitality and makes teams and schools not just want to come to the Bay Area because of the basketball, but because of the way they are treated.
Q: How is the tournament important for the two communities and the South Coast in general?
We have a lot of great things in the Bay Area and on the South Coast. The 3A tournament is a community event where we get a chance to show others from around Oregon that this isolated corner of the state has beautiful scenery, good restaurants, cultural opportunities, and great people.
Q: The tournament has a reputation as being a great event for visiting schools. What makes it special?
I have had the opportunity to attend a number of state tournaments in other cities and different classifications. They are all great because they are state tournaments, but they just don't have the feel that the tournaments in Baker (Class 1A), Pendleton (Class 2A), and the Bay Area have. We want fans, parents, and the players here and we will treat them right. We want this tournament to stay here and the way to do that is to make teams keep wanting to come back.
Q: You’ve had a front-row view of tournament games as an announcer, and will again this year. What do you enjoy about the role of stadium announcer?
The stadium announcer is just a piece of the game. It's about the players and the PA person just needs to do a good job of being clear and relaying the facts to the crowd. I personally have enjoyed it because it is front row center and I get to see the way the coaches interact with their players and the extra element of seeing the officials interact with coaches and players. It has been a great honor to be able to do the PA at a few of the State Championship games.
Q: You’ve been an athlete, teacher, coach, parent of athletes and, now, athletic director, so you have seen high school sports from a variety of different perspectives. What do you see as the biggest values of sports for the students and the schools?
I have worn many hats for sure. There is so much that can be learned from athletics. Persistence, dealing with adversity, commitment, working with a group of people for a common goal to name a few. For me, the value of selflessness is huge. Giving up the personal for the group. There is something special when there exists a genuine feeling of selflessness and when teammates celebrate with joy the success of others. Athletics can help with school culture and can bring together students from different backgrounds for the focused goal of supporting the team.
Q: Why should South Coast residents come out to watch the games this week?
Our high school athletes need and deserve the support of their communities. These student athletes work in the classroom and put the extra time in after hours and their efforts should be appreciated. State tournament basketball is special, and the venues at NB and MHS add to the air. Every day at the tournament is fun, but a Championship Saturday at a packed Pirate Palace is really something to behold. I hope we have a strong showing this year from the community and that we can come out and support these well deserving young people.