Brad Garrett is an assistant executive director for the Oregon School Activities Association and a former high school coach and teacher at Woodburn High School and Sam Barlow High School, having also served as athletic director at Barlow. He has worked for the Oregon School Activities Association since 2001.
Q: What is your background as a student-athlete?
A: Growing up I participated in whatever the neighborhood was doing that day — we were fortunate that as the seasons changed so did the activity. Youth football, wrestling, golf, and baseball seemed to occupy most of my time through the middle school years.
In high school I participated in football, basketball, wrestling, and track and field, all with varying degrees of failure and success.
Post high school I continued my football career at Montana State University from 1981-83 and then from 1984-86 was enrolled at Western Oregon University where I completed my eligibility and earned a degree in Education.
Q: What is your role as an assistant executive director for the Oregon School Activities Association?
A: My responsibilities include overall administrative responsibility for Cross Country, Football, Wrestling, Speech and Debate and Track and Field.
All OSAA staff also share the responsibility for supporting numerous OSAA Committees and affiliate organizations.
Q: Why have you chosen to stay with OSAA for your career?
I found my place when serving as the athletic director at Barlow HS and the OSAA was the next logical step in the athletic administration pathway. The challenge of moving from a local leadership position to a statewide role with additional responsibilities was a dream position for me.
I have stayed for 19 years because of the tremendous people I have had the opportunity to work with and for. This includes not only OSAA staff but the school administrators, athletic directors, and their support staff.
No two days in the OSAA are exactly the same — with nearly 300 schools and 120,000 participants each year there are going to be issues and challenges. I look forward each day to helping to resolve those.
Q: How important is teamwork at OSAA, which has several assistant executive directors working together with Executive Director Peter Weber?
A: While each OSAA staff member has individual responsibilities we work together in all situations to support each other. Every OSAA event is a team effort at some level so we must have a tremendous amount of trust in each other.
Q: What do you see as the biggest values of high school sports for students?
A: Beyond the most obvious character traits that participation impacts the most important value kids take away is a sense of belonging. Everyone wants to be part of a team and feel that they have contributed in some way to success however you define it.The most successful programs always present a feeling of community — and everyone involved benefits from knowing they have stake in the success and/or failure of the group.
Q: What do you see as the biggest values of high school sports for schools?
A: Athletics and Activities support the academic mission of the school, are inherently educational, promote an active lifestyle, and foster the development of productive citizens. The cost benefit analysis is a no brainer — most comprehensive programs are allocated less than 2% of the total budget.
Q: You have been a national leader in high school football, serving as chair of the NFHS National High School Rules Committee and as a member of the board of directors for USA Football. Why is that so important to you?
A: Having a seat at the table when developing policy or rules for millions of kids is sometimes overwhelming but ultimately very rewarding. More now than ever we need to have advocates for the game in these types of positions that know and understand it must change as we move forward if we want our children to have the same opportunities we have had.
Q: This is your second trip to the Bay Area for the state tournament. What stood out to you about the tournament down here?
A: My first impression was that these guys know how to run a basketball tournament. The tournament staff was outstanding and Greg Mulkey’s organization and attention to the small details was impressive. It is obvious that folks in Coos Bay and North Bend care about putting on the best tournament possible and it is reflected in their effort and enthusiasm.
Q: This is the 10th year of the tournament being back in the Bay Area. Pendleton (Class 2A) and Baker City (Class 1A) also have hosted state basketball tournaments for many years. All three events are renowned for their community involvement. How important is the community aspect of the tournaments?
A: Community involvement is what separates the small school tournaments from the larger classifications. Businesses understand that first impressions are powerful and they benefit by coming together to support the tournament. By working together with a common goal of providing a positive experience to teams and their fans who attend the event it is likely they will return at some point.