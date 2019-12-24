Coquille athletic director Dan Hampton had hopes to bring together a number of top teams for a showcase tournament that would also give the Red Devils two more quality games before the start of the Sunset Conference league season.
The results is the inaugural First Community Holiday Hoopfest on Friday and Saturday, one of three holiday events involving South Coast schools this weekend.
Hampton was able to get Kennedy and Lost River to commit right away, but Kennedy was only able to come on Saturday. Sutherlin joined in later, also for Saturday only, so that Lost River would get two quality games for its long trip to the South Coast.
Coquille and Lost River meet Friday, with the girls game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7.
On Saturday, Lost River and Sutherlin meet, with the girls at noon and the boys at 1:30. Coquille then meets Kennedy, with the girls at 3 and the boys at 4:30.
Saturday’s games also will feature a 3-point competition for the teams.
Hampton noted that all eight teams in the event reached the playoffs last winter, with five advancing to their state tournaments. The girls teams from Coquiille and Kennedy played an epic overtime game in the Class 2A semifinals before the Red Devils ultimately came up a point short in the championship game against Heppner.
In this week’s girls coaches polls, Coquille is No. 1 and Kennedy No. 2 in Class 2A and Sutherlin is No. 3 in Class 3A. Coquille is unbeaten, while Kennedy is 6-2 with the losses coming by a combined six points to last year’s Class 3A (Clatskanie) and Class 1A (St. Paul) champions. Sutherlin is a perfect 7-0 and Lost River is 5-2.
This week’s boys polls won’t be released until later Tuesday, but Kennedy was No. 7 and Coquille No. 8 for Class 2A and Sutherlin No. 7 in Class 3A last week. Coquille and Sutherlin both are 6-1 and Kennedy and Lost River both are 5-2.
You have free articles remaining.
Hampton also expressed his appreciation for the First Community for taking the role as title sponsor for the event.
“The credit union has been a long-time supporter in supporting student-athletes in many facets in our local community,” Hampton said.
VINCE DULCICH MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT: Marshfield’s boys and girls head up the coast for Astoria’s three-day holiday tournament, which starts Thursday.
In a bracket quirk, both Marshfield’s boys and girls play at the same time Thursday, with the boys facing Mark Morris of Southwest Washington at Astoria High School and the girls facing Washington school Heritage at the same time at Warrenton High School.
They are guaranteed different times Friday, with the boys facing either Tillamook or Centennial at 4:45 p.m. if the Pirates win or 1:15 p.m. at Warrenton if the Pirates lose.
The girls will face either Rainier or Centennial at Astoria at 3 p.m. if they win or 9:45 a.m. if they lose.
OAKLAND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: Both Myrtle Point and Bandon are in Oakland this week, along with the host Oakers and Glide on Friday and Saturday.
Bandon and Glide go first, with the girls at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 5. Myrtle Point and Oakland meet with the girls at 6:30 and the boys at 8.
The time schedule is the same Saturday, with the consolation round starting at 3:30 p.m.