Readers of The World were treated to a variety of big game stories, features and community coverage during 2018.
From state championships to new leaders at area golf destinations to winners in local fun runs and swim meets, the World covered a lot of major stories during the calendar year.
Based on the most popular stories for readers online, here are the top event coverage stories from The World. See the other stories on this page for the top features and community coverage.
1. Marshfield girls claim state title (March 10): Marshfield capped a 27-2 season with a 48-41 win over Cascade in the Class 4A championship game. McKayla Myrand had 16 points, Tess Garrett had 14 and Hailey Browning added 11.
Marshfield had just three wins of fewer than 10 points, the initial two coming in its final trip through the Far West League. At the state tournament, the Pirates beat Valley Catholic 54-39 in the quarterfinals, then advanced to the final with a 61-50 win over Banks.
Myrand and Garrett, both juniors, were named to the All-Tournament team, along with unanimous selection Aspen Slifka from Banks, Hallé Wright of Cascade and Noelle Mannen of Valley Catholic. Bruce Braynt was named Coach of the Year. Garrett was first-team All-State and Browning and Locati were honorable mention All-State.
2. Horning becomes North Bend’s winningest coach (May 4): With a pair of 10-0 shutouts over Siuslaw, Brad Horning won his 270th and 271st games, becoming the winningest high school baseball coach of the school.
Horning’s career mark moved to 271-162 with the record-breaking win, passing Romano Romani, who coached the Bulldogs from 1968-1987, It now sits at 274-163 after the Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals of the OSAA State Championships.
Horning has compiled the total over and 18-year career and won the tiebreaking game at Clyde Allen Field in front of his 86-year-old father.
3. Field goal propels North Bend past Marshfield (Aug. 31): Divenson Willis rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, Coleman Compton rushed and threw for a touchdown and Nathan Monohon hit the game-winning 21-yard field goal as the Bulldogs topped the Pirates in the annual Civil War, which also was the season opener.
The win netted North bend its first win while classified as a 5A school and was one of just two losses suffered by the Marshfield Pirates, who remained at Class 4A.
Oregon State-bound Cory Stover caught a touchdown and ran a fumble back for another score for Marshfield.
4. Bandon beats Reedsport in extra-innings thriller (May 25): In a showdown of aces, Bandon upsets the No. 2 Reedsport Brave in nine innings in the Class 2A-1A quarterfinals behind 13 Braydon Freitag strikeouts and a Donavin Phommaphat single, steal and run in the the final inning.
Reedsport starter Dallas McGill struck out 20, only leaving the game after eclipsing the allowed number of pitches. He had a perfect game through four innings, a no-hitter through seven and still hadn’t allowed a run when he exited in the ninth.
The Tigers went on to lose at Pilot Rock in the state semifinals after denying Reedsport a spot in a second straight championship game.
5. Marshfield has five wrestling champions (Feb. 17): Five Marshfield Pirates wrestled for state championships last winter, and five had their hands raised in victory, guiding them to a second-place finish in the Class 4A team race.
Travis Wittlake secured his fourth state title, Kody Koumentis (113), AJ Lira (138) and Garrett Lefebvre (152) won their second titles and Willy Janzter (145) won his first championship.
Wittlake and Koumentis won by pin, Lefebvre won in overtime and Janzter and Lira earned decision victories.
6. North Coos gets its dogpile with state title (July 29): With a 15-1 win over the Hillsboro Sky Sox, the North Coos Waterfront earned the American Legion Class A state title at Clyde Allen Field, North Coos earned a birth to the regional tournament, where it finished fourth.
Lucas Moe and Dallas McGill both doubled and Mane Freeman allowed three hits and the one run in a complete game performance. He also bunted in a run.
7. Red teams win at Big Mike all-star game (March 11): Tess Garrett and Morgan Baird scored 28 and 13 points respectively, and four scored in double figures for the boys Red team in the annual South Coast all-star basketball game.
Justin Hall led the boys Red team with 11 points, with Jayden Frank, Braydon Freitag, Grant Webster and John Morrill-Keeler all added 10 points.
Paris Newdall had 14 for the Blue girls and Hailey Browning had 10. Todd Halcumb had 19, Cory Stover scored 17 and Henry Scolari had 11 for the losing boys team.
8. Marshfield tops Cottage Grove in title game rematch (Sept. 21): Josiah Niblett rushed for 273 yards and one of his nine touchdowns for the season and Marshfield enacted some revenge from the final game of its 2017 campaign.
Grant Woolsey threw two of his 22 touchdowns and Cory Stover caught one of his 10 TDs and had 0.5 of his 8.5 sacks on the year.
It was one of nine straight wins in a season bookended by losses.
9. North Bend punches playoff ticket (Oct. 26): Divenson Willis rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns, Coleman Compton scored three rushing touchdowns and North Bend secured its first playoff berth in Class 5A with a 55-22 win over South Eugene in the Midwestern League crossover game.
The Bulldogs trailed 22-20 after the Axe’s offense was efficient and precise, but North Bend shutout South Eugene in the second half en route to the comfortable win.
10. North Bend keeps playoff hopes alive with homecoming win (Oct. 19): A 50-yard pick-six from Jake Posey got the Bulldogs off and running for a 58-7 win over Willamette.
The Bulldogs picked off six passes in total in probably the best defensive performance by the Bulldogs on the season in a game they needed to win to have a chance for the playoffs.
Divenson Willis rushed for a season-high 323 yards and four touchdowns and Jacob Hannah recovered a blocked punt in the end zone, giving North Bend a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams.