COOS BAY — Facing No. 1 ranked and undefeated Umpqua, the Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team did not pull off a miraculous sophomore night upset. But the 11-17 Lakers certainly had the full attention of the 27-0 Riverhawks on Wednesday night.
“We lost, but that performance was more than anything we could have asked for,” said SWOCC sophomore Meghan Holloman, who led the Lakers with 16 points in her final home game. “As a team, we couldn’t have asked for more. Calls are going to get called, people are going to score and we’re not — it’s basketball.”
Southwestern Oregon Community College's Taylor Morris looks to pass Wednesday against Umpqua Community College at SWOCC.
Using strong performances in both the second and fourth quarters, Umpqua went on to record an 87-67 victory. While it was all Riverhawks late, the Lakers set the tone early.
SWOCC scored the first six points of the night and went out to a 13-6 lead. Umpqua consistently turned the ball over — the Riverhawks had 10 first-half turnovers while the Lakers had one — and opened the first quarter shooting 19 percent from the field.
“We have a saying, ‘early, loud and often’ and it’s just like communication all the time. We came out fired up,” said Holloman. “A lot of our families are here so we’re fired up about that and it just translates to the game and we were just super pumped.”
The Lakers led 15-11 after the opening period before the Riverhawks responded. A 12-3 run lifted Umpqua and the team had a 32-28 advantage at the half. The Lakers were hanging tough in the third quarter and after a Holloman three-point play, SWOCC trailed 39-38 before the game changed for good.
“Tried everything we could. If a couple possessions go a different way, it’s probably a different outcome,” said SWOCC head coach Jeff Johnson. “I think the big part — I think we got it down to one and they (got) back-to-back 3s off of rebounds. So that’s where we got hurt.”
A three-point play followed by a 3-pointer started an onslaught of scoring as Umpqua went on a 14-2 run. The key to Umpqua’s offense in the quarter, for the entire game and for the season was the ability to corral rebounds.
The Riverhawks not only outrebounded SWOCC 43-23 but Umpqua had 23 offensive rebounds. Several of those offensive boards led to easy scores.
You have free articles remaining.
“Second chance points, 26-7. On second chance points, which is offensive rebounds, we outscored them by 19 and our final lead was 20. So that could very well be the difference right there,” said Umpqua head coach Dave Stricklin. “When we work out, we only have three drills we do every day and two of them are rebounding.”
The disparity on the boards certainly caught Johnson’s eye.
“I’ve got to go watch his practice and see what he does for rebounding because he has all five crashing every single time. Offensively and defensively,” he said.
Umpqua carried a 58-51 lead into the fourth, which was stretched out via an 11-0 run. Hunter Boske led the Riverhawks with 24 points off the bench. Darian Mitchell had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Umpqua.
“Sometimes it’s a process of trying to wear teams out a little bit. One, we’re trying to run so we’re trying to make other teams' bigs sprint,” said Stricklin. “Once we set up half court, we’re trying to be physical. And so now it’s a track meet and a wrestling match. And so the second and fourth quarters, that starts to wear on people.”
In a 20-point Riverhawks win, Umpqua outscored SWOCC by a total of 20 combined points in the second and fourth quarters.
For the Lakers, Keiko Aotaki recorded 10 points and went two-of-three on 3-pointers, both of which were shot from distance. Taylor Morris had 13 points off the bench while Jill Thalman and Kealani Neves both had nine points.
The Lakers honored five sophomores on Wednesday night: Holloman, Aotaki, Thalman, Jasey Ramelow and Kayla Navy. All five sophomores started the game.
“It’s tough to see a good group go. They’ve been really good to me,” said Johnson, who then reflected on the season. “Would we have liked more wins? Yeah, but we’re still battling. We’ve been close to winning some games and they kept coming back the next day and practicing.”
The Lakers finish out the season on Saturday at Chemeketa.