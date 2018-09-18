NORTH BEND — Through three games, the North Bend Bulldogs are the top-ranked football team in the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 5A power rankings.
It’s a small thing, considering the length of the season and the fact that the 3-0 Bulldogs have yet to play against a Special District 2 division opponent (North Eugene and South Eugene, which North Bend beat the past two weeks, both play in the district's south division), but that all changes this week when North Bend visits Thurston.
“We’re all playing for that seed, that No. 1,” sophomore quarterback Coleman Compton said. “We all want this Special District (2) Midwestern League Championship. You just gotta remember to play your hardest football and nobody can compete with that.”
At first glance, North Bend appears poised to back up its mathematically-determined ranking and edge closer to a favorable seed in the playoffs, but records can be deceiving this early in the season. Thurston is a case of how and why.
The Colts are 1-2 and thus far have allowed nearly twice as many points as they’ve scored. But one of those losses came to Class 6A powerhouse Sheldon, and another to Churchill, which plays in the district's south division and is coming off a recent string of success including falling in last year's championship game.
Churchill is third, North Bend ninth and Thurston 11th in the coaches poll.
North Bend has burst onto the scene in its first season at Class 5A, but will but faces a test on the road against a big Thurston team looking to overcome its slow-looking start.
“We can’t use (their record) as any kind of gauge,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said. “They’ve played two very tough teams. They’re gonna come out and be physical. That’s their trademark. It’s been that way for many years. Our kids are gonna have to rise to the occasion and play at that same level of intensity.”
Thurston is big, probably the biggest team North Bend has played thus far. The Colts also feature a burly running back, junior Wes Pommer, who can run through tackles and generally requires multiple tacklers.
But the Bulldogs won’t be easy to stop, either.
While its defense has been stout, North Bend's offense has been more flexible and balanced and explosive.
Compton, the team's sophomore quarterback, is more comfortable, and North Bend’s passing game has become a legitimate threat. Compton tossed three touchdown passes in the Bulldogs’ win over South Eugene last week with the Axe consistently packing the box with defenders.
Compton calmly hit Garrison Mateski or Teron Catanzaro on relatively short passes while they did the rest for touchdowns.
“For South Eugene it must’ve been really important to stop the run, because they put seven guys in the box,” Prince said. “If we wanted to move the ball we were gonna have to to be able to throw. Coleman did the great job getting the ball out to different receivers. They never adjusted. They never changed. They just kept seven guys in the box and (we) kept trying to hit our receivers as we could.”
So that confident bunch comes rolling into Springfield, hoping to make its case in its first season on the new block.
But it’s not getting ahead of itself.
“I think we’re feeling pretty high, but we’re also down to earth,” Compton said. “We’re realists with ourselves and we know that we gotta come out here and play football.”