Thurston defended its Class 5A state football title by beating Midwestern League rival Crater 14-10 at Roseburg High School on Saturday, when five OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union champions were crowned.
The Colts got the go-ahead touchdown on a 41-yard run by Wesley Kommer late in the third quarter. Thurston quarterback Cade Crist scored the other touchdown on a 1-yard run about 10 minutes into the game.
Crater responded to Crist’s touchdown quickly with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Trever Davis to Trevor Jaasko. Davis added a 29-yard field goal eight minutes into the second quarter to give the Comets a 10-7 lead.
But Crater managed just 179 total yards — 111 outside of the long touchdown — and had five turnovers (three intreceptions and two fumbles).
Kommer rushed for 193 yards for the Colts. Crist completed 16 of 21 passes for 105 yards with one interception.
Santino Stranieri, Caleb Scott and Kyle Casley all had interceptions for the Colts. Bruce Cwilinski had an interception and blocked a field goal for Crater.
LA GRANDE 21, BANKS 0: La Grande denied the Braves a second straight Class 4A title, shutting out Banks in the championship game at Hermiston High School.
Parker Robinson had a pair of touchdown passes to Blaine Shaw, for 4 and 65 yards, and Nathan Reed had a 27-yard interception return for the other La Grande touchdown.
La Grande stifled the Banks offense, limiting the Braves to 17 rushing yards and 150 passing yards while intercepting a pair of passes. Shaw had an interception to go with his two touchdown receptions. La Grande also recovered two Banks fumbles.
HEPPNER 12, KENNEDY 7: The Mustangs finished a perfect season with the Class 2A state title, nearly shutting out the Trojans at Hermiston High School.
Kennedy got its lone score on a touchdown pass from Dylan Kleinschmit to David Reyes with 45 seconds to go in the game.
Heppner quarterback Jayden Wilson scored both of his team’s touchdowns, on runs of 56 and 2 yards.
The Mustangs limited the Trojans to 48 rushing yards and 114 passing yards. Jace Coe had two interceptions for Heppner.
You have free articles remaining.
Kennedy almost scored on the final play of the first half, when Isaiah Basargin intercepted a pass by Wilson and returned it 80 yards, but he was tackled at Heppner’s 13 by Jackson Lehman, ending the half.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 41, HIDDEN VALLEY 34: The Eagles beat the top-ranked Mustangs in a battle of unbeaten teams for the Class 3A title at Roseburg High School with two touchdowns in the final three minutes.
The fourth quarter featured six scores, three by each team.
Sam Vidlak had touchdown passes to Lawrence Matusik and Nate Vidlak, both to tie the game for Hidden Valley, and then the Mustangs went in front with 5:08 to go on a 1-yard run by Tanner Noble.
But Ely Kennel had a 55-yard run to tie the game for Santiam Christian with 2:52 to go. And when Hidden Valley fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Seth Austin recovered to set up the winning touchdown by Marcus Fullbright with 1:06 to go.
Santiam Christian had a dominating run game that included 198 yards and five touchdowns by Fullbright and 138 yards and one score by Kennel.
Hidden Valley, meanwhile, did most of its work in the air, with Sam Vidlak completing 39 of 55 passes for 479 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Noga had 18 receptions for 270 yards and a score and Nate Vidlak caught 11 passes for 100 yards and a score.
ADRIAN/JORDAN VALLEY 38, ST. PAUL 32: The combined Adrian/Jordan Valley squad won the Class 1A title at Hermiston High School, getting the winning score on an 80-yard pass from Conley Martin to Michael Babcock with 1:39 to go in the game in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
St. Paul led 32-22 after Saul Martinez scored on a short run with 7:51 to go but Martin had a 1-yard QB keeper for a score with 4:50 to go and then Babcock had the winning touchdown.
Martin rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 237 yards and the winning score.
TJ Crawford had 169 yards rushing and a touchdown and 130 yards passing for St. Paul.
For more detailed stories on the championship games, visit the OSAAtoday section of www.osaa.org.