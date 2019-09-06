The Powers volleyball team made a successful return to the court after not being able to field a team last season, topping host Newport 19-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 in a Skyline League match at Grants Pass on Thursday.
“The girls are very excited to get their first win,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said. “I was very proud of them.”
The Powers squad includes four freshmen and a sophomore among its seven players, so most were in their first high school matches.
“It was a big deal to get a league win,” Shorb said.
The Cruisers struggled to get things going in the first set, but got a quick start in the second set behind the serving of Kendra Hutton, the sophomore.
“She got a bunch of points,” Shorb said. “As the game went on, we got more confidence.”
Powers won the final three games.
Trinidy Blanton, one of the freshmen, had 10 kills in the win.
ELKTON TOPS PACIFIC: The Pirates fell on the road to the Elks in their league opener, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21.
HIGHLANDERS TOP BULLDOGS: North Bend fell on the road to North Eugene 25-10, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12 to drop to 1-1 in the Midwestern League standings.
The Bulldogs’ first loss of the season came on a night when the team played timid, coach Jessica Randle said.
“It was tough to see our very talented and fierce team be less aggressive than we could be,” Randle said. “North did a good job of mixing up a variety of attackers. Our blockers took a while to adjust."
Olivia Knutson had 12 assists for the Bulldogs. Kait Randle had six kills, Chelsea Howard had four kills and Mya Massey had four blocks.
The Bulldogs had just four service errors, but struggled when they were on defense and getting into their own offense.
“We will be working hard in practice this next week to improve our serve receive to open up hitting options and continue to work to keep the other team out of system,” Jessica Randle said.
BOBCATS BEAT GLENDALE: Myrtle Point swept Glendale in a nonleague match, 25-10, 25-10, 25-14 on Thursday.
Nikki Leep had 13 kills and six aces, Madison Brown had 19 assists and five aces, Hayden Weekly had eight kills and Heavenly Reynolds had 11 digs.
Myrtle Point stayed perfect on the season, including also sweeping its three sets in the Reedsport jamboree a night earlier.
LANCERS TOP RED DEVILS: South Umpqua topped visiting Coquille 25-23, 25-16, 27-29, 25-18 in a nonleague match on Thursday.
Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said she was pleased with how the Red Devils played.
“We played well,” Grami said.
Drew Wilson had 26 assists, four kills and 15 digs. Ellie Ekelund had 15 kills and 17 digs. Mariah Jarrett had 18 digs and five aces with no service misses.
Hailey Combie had four kills and four stuff blocks at the net for the Red Devils. Saige Gallino had seven kills and 10 digs and Spencer Gallino added 12 digs.
Jenna Whitmore had 16 kills and 12 digs for South Umpqua. Shalyn Gray had 15 kills and 32 digs and Tori Lind had 37 assists and 12 digs.
Boys Soccer
CORVALLIS 8, NORTH BEND 0: The defending state champion Spartans shut out the host Bulldogs on Thursday, dropping North Bend to 0-2 on the season.
“We played them great for the first 20 minutes,” North Bend coach Kirk Wicks said.
Corvallis managed to get four goals by halftime.
“Then attrition started taking its toll on us,” Wicks said.
Corvallis went 15-1-2 last season and allowed one or zero goals in 15 of its 18 matches.
“They are a very impressive team and I wouldn’t be surprised if they won state again,” Wicks said.