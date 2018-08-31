Marshfield’s volleyball team picked up a pair of wins in the Rogue Valley on Thursday, sweeping both Class 6A South Medford and host Phoenix to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Pirates beat Phoenix 25-22, 27-25, 25-11. McKayla Myrand had a team-best nine kills and also four aces in the win. Kenadi Rhodes had six kills and 10 digs and Alex Locati added five kills. Ravyn Miranda had 20 assists.
In the 25-22, 25-8, 25-21 win over South Medford, Locati had 11 kills and five aces. Myrand added seven kills and 11 digs. Miranda had 25 assists.
Marshfield now has a break until Sept. 11, when the Pirates host both Creswell and North Valley.
Red Devils sweep: Coquille picked up its first two wins of the season at Sutherlin on Thursday, beating Harrisburg 25-21, 25-9, 25-16 and topping Sutherlin 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20.
Kaylee Green had 49 assists, 20 digs and four aces in the two matches and Jami Goin was strong in serve receive and finished with 30 digs. Abbey Dieu and Morgan Baird had 19 kills each and Baird also had three aces.
Ellie Ekelund added 13 kills and six blocks and Gracie Sinclair had 12 kills, seven digs and two aces. Halle Layton had six kills and six blocks. Brooklynn Duble had 25 digs and Saige Gallino and Drew Wilson combined for 25 more. Morgan Miller had four kills and two aces.
Millers edge Bulldogs: North Bend narrowly missed its first win of the Midwestern League season in a tight match Thursday, falling in five sets 23-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13.
“Our girls did a good job working on the specific skills that challenged us in previous matches and are showing improvement,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said. “We are starting to play as a team. They seemed more relaxed. Now we just need to get our mindset that we can win.”
The Bulldogs had a couple of critical serving errors in the final set that proved costly, but overall played much better.
Chelsea Howard had 12 kills and Hayden Markel added seven and Randee Cunningham three. Olivia Knutson had strong serving, including four aces, and Brooklyn Lyon and Abbie Kirby were strong at the net and Kaitlyn Randle and Isabelle Peck strong in the back row.
Tigers lose two: Bandon came up short in a couple of close matches at Monroe on Thursday, falling to the host Dragons 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 and falling to Glide in five sets, 23-25, 30-28, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10.
“We played OK,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “Great at times, but consistency is our issue. Both teams were beatable and it was our own mistakes that led to losses.”
Kylie Lakey had eight aces in the match against Monroe and Brittni England and Kortney Ferreri had three aces each. Madison Berry had 23 digs, but the Tigers struggled on offense, Vierck said.
Against Glide, the Tigers got their offense going. Kennedy Thurner had eight kills and England added seven. Ferreri had 16 assists and 20 digs and Berry had 21 digs.
Vierck said passing was Bandon’s strength on the night and that she is optimistic for the season.
“Moving forward, I think confidence in our game plan is the key,” she said. “We are still making mistakes in areas that we have practiced and planned for that come down to mental errors.
“If we clean those up and tighten down our connections between our setter and hitters, we will see positive scores.”