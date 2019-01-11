Bandon’s girls battled Toledo but couldn’t complete a comeback from a 13-point halftime deficit in a 38-26 loss to the visiting Boomers on Thursday night in a Sunset Conference basketball game.
Toledo’s boys topped the Tigers 99-44, though Bandon held Toledo under the century mark.
In the girls game, the Tigers fell behind 13-4 through one quarter and trailed 24-11 at the break, but outscored the Boomers 9-4 in the third to keep the game from getting out of reach.
“I was really proud of them,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “We got in a little bit of a hole to start out, but they kept battling and fighting til the end.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. Their improvement is showing and we are going to just keep getting better.”
In the boys game, three Toledo players scored at least 20 points and Bandon coach Matt Angove said the Boomers kept their press on in the fourth quarter trying to reach the 100-point mark, but came up short.
Conner Marchant had 28 points, Mason McAlpine 23 and Jaxon Rozewski 20 for Toledo, which remained perfect on the season.
Braydon Freitag scored 13 points and Cooper Lang 10 for the Tigers in the loss.
Bandon’s boys and girls both fell to 1-2 in league play. Bandon hosts Gold Beach on Tuesday.