A rough first quarter sunk the Marshfield boys basketball team in its second game of the Doc Larson’s Roundball Classic in Wasila, Alaska.
Dimond jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and the Pirates never recovered in a 64-33 win by Dimond.
Marshfield coach Doug Miles said the Pirates started very slow "against a very good team."
Marshfield scored the first six points of the second quarter to pull within seven, but the Lynx quickly gained control.
Mason Ainsworth led the Pirates in scoring with just nine points. Marshfield shot just 9-of-38 from the floor.
Carter Moore led all scorers with 17 and was one of four Lynx in double figures.
Marshfield had Friday off and finishes the tournament with a game Saturday.
BANDON 61, SOUTH UMPQUA 44: The Bandon boys picked up their first win at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Thursday.
Braydon Freitag led the Tigers with 16 points, Colby Gaston had 15 and Matt Yarbor added 11. Lancer Reilly Thacher led all scorers with 17 for the Lancers in the tournament's Black Bracket.
"We finally did it," Bandon coach Matt Angove said. "It was our best defensive game, and except for the third quarter we had good ball movement on offense, which resulted in a lot of open looks."
PACIFIC 63, ROSEBURG FRESHMEN 52: The Pirates jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter and stayed in front against the Indians in the Gold Bracket at the Bandon Dunes tournament.
Colton Morrill-Keeler had 28 points and Sean White added 11.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR JV 64, MYRTLE POINT 55: The Bruins outscored the Bobcats 19-6 in the third quarter to come from behind in the second half for a win in the Bandon Dunes tournament.
Connor Christensen had 16 points for the Bruins, while Luke Nicholson and Gabe Swan scored 16 each for the Bobcats.
Girls Basketball
SOUTH UMPQUA 48, BANDON 15: The Lancers started its Bandon Dunes Holiday Tournament by racing past the host Tigers on Thursday.
Naomi Martin led Bandon in scoring with six points. Kyla Pires of South Umpqua led all scoring with 15 points.
BONANZA 38, MYRTLE POINT 35: The Bobcats came up just short against the Antlers in the Gold Bracket at the Bandon Dunes Holiday tourney.
Sarah Nicholson had 20 points for Myrtle Point in the loss. Morgan Pitcock led Bonanza with 11 points.
ALSEA 53, PACIFIC 43: The Pirates were unable to recover from a horrible start while losing to Alsea in the Gold Bracket.
Pacific trailed 32-14 at halftime before outscoring Alsea 20-8 in the third in a comeback that wasn't quite big enough.
Carlee Begley and Jessica Carlisle scored 15 points each for Alsea. Kaiya Gourneau had 18 for Paciflc.
REEDSPORT 49, MAPLETON 19: The Brave easily beat the visiting Sailors, jumping out to a 25-1 lead in the first quarter.
Paige Hausmann-Noel and Makenzie Seeley scored 11 points each and Jenna Corcoran added eight for Reedsport.
Wrestling
SWEET HOME DUALS: Reedsport beat South Albany and Stayton at the Sweet Home duals, while losing to the No. 1 and No. 4 teams in Class 4A.
Sweet Home blanked the Brave 81-0 and Cascade topped Reedsport 54-28 but the Brave beat South Albany 39-33 and Stayton 57-24.
Eli Carson (132 pounds) and Nick Glover (182) both had pins against Cascade and Kai Royle (138) won by decision. Reedsport won two bouts by forfeit.
Against South Albany, Miguel Velazquez (160) and Kahnor Pickett (285) both had pins for the Brave while Adam Solomon (113), Carson and Glover all won decisions and Reedsport took three matches by forfeit.
Against Stayton, Aaron Solomon (106), Dennis Magee (145), Justin Cassaro (170) and Glover all won by pin for Reedsport and Adam Solomon won a decision. Reedsport won five matches by forfeit.