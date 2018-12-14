Reedsport’s boys beat visiting Yoncalla 67-52 in a nonleague basketball game on Thursday night.
Dallas McGill had 28 points for the Brave and Javier Analco added 21. Leo Voepel had 10 points for Reedsport.
Elijah Allen had 12 points and Corbin Eichman 10 for Yoncalla in the loss.
Reedsport, playing for the second night in a row, got its third straight victory.
WRESTLING
NORTH BEND 49, ASHLAND 22: The Bulldogs won five contested matches to beat the Grizzlies on Thursday.
Joseph Guzzardi (132 pounds), Brysen Lofthouse (152) and Bryson Lofthouse (152) all had pins for North Bend, while Tristan Stinson (145) and Cutter Woodworth (195) had wins by decision.
The Bulldogs also fell to Crater, 75-6. Woodworth had a pin for North Bend’s only victory.
NORTH MEDFORD 50, MARSHFIELD 22: The Pirates got pins by Colton West (126 pounds), Frankie Harlow (132) and Tandy Martin (160) but lost to the host Black Tornado in part because of five forfeits.
Aiden Adams also got a win for Marshfield, by decision at 195 pounds. Kody Koumentis, a two-time state champion, suffered a rare loss, falling to North Medford’s Benjamin Zeigler 11-6 at 138 pounds.
The Pirates and North Bend are competing in the two-day Grants Pass Winter Kickoff tournament starting Friday.