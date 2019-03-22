North Bend’s baseball team won both games of a doubleheader at Springfield on Thursday to improve to 2-2 in Midwestern League play.
The Bulldogs won the opener 11-3 and then took nine innings to win the nightcap 6-4.
In the second game, Braydon Snoddy and Mane Freeman singled in the ninth inning. Jake Simmons doubled to score pinch runner Nick Borgens and Freeman to put the Bulldogs in front.
Simmons and Jayden Frank combined on a five-hitter in the nightcap, and struck out 19 Springfield batters. Frank struck out the side in each of the last three innings.
Freeman, who bats ninth, scored three runs in the second game. Brendon Roberts had a single and a pair of runs.
In the first game, Freeman and Frank combined for 10 strikeouts and North Bend led after scoring four runs in the third, two in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Frank had two doubles and a single, three runs and two RBIs. Ian Spalding had three singles, three runs and two RBIs and Brylee Anderson had three hits a run and an RBI. Roberts had an RBI double and scored twice and Freeman had two hits and a run.
Springfield managed just one hit in the game, in the first inning.
TRACK & FIELD
SIUSLAW ICEBREAKER: North Bend’s Chelsea Howard opened the season with three wins in the meet at Florence on Friday, taking the 100 meters (12.79 seconds), long jump (17 feet, ½ inch) and triple jump (34-8 ½).
Jonathan Chilcote ran blazing times while winning both the 100 (11.06) and 200 (22.87) for North Bend’s boys and was part of the winning 4x100 relay.
Ty Hampton had big throws to win the javelin (198-11) and discus (154-6) and Hunter Bierce was strong finishing second in the discus (149-8) and winning the shot put (46-4) for the Bulldogs.
Teron Catanzaro won the long jump (20-0 ¼) and triple jump (42-1) for North Bend.
Siuslaw’s Andrea Osbon won the girls shot put (35-4) and discus (106-2) and Gracie Freudenthal won the two hurdles races (16.35 and 48.42). Mackenzii Phillips of Douglas won the javelin (122-9) and high jump (4-8).