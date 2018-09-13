North Bend continues to seek its first volleyball win of the Midwestern League season, but the Bulldogs are getting better.
Coach Jessica Randle said they had the best effort of the season Thursday in a 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 loss at Thurston.
“We made them work for it,” Randle said.
Isabelle Peck and Brooklyn Lyon had three aces each and Abbie Kirby and Olivia Knutson had two each as the Bulldogs had strong serving all night.
Hayden Markel had four kills and Lyon and Kirby had three each. Kaitlyn Randle and Markel also were great in the back row.
“(They) stole kills from them all night,” Jessica Randle said.
Sunset Conference
Coquille beats Bobcats: The Red Devils swept host Myrtle Point 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 to stay perfect early in the league season.
“Grace Sinclair had six kills and Morgan Baird and Ellie Ekelund added four each for Coquille. Kaylee Green had 15 assists and four aces and Jami Goin had 11 digs and five aces. Morgan Miller and Abbey Dieu had three kills each and Drew Wilson had six assists and four digs.
Sierra Smith and Hayden Weekly combined for 14 blocks at the net for the Bobcats. Smith also had five digs and two kills and Johanna Davis had nine kills.
“We played very good defense and had great hustle,” Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown said.
Reedsport gets win: Reedsport topped visiting Gold Beach 20-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-18 to improve to 2-1 in Sunset Conference play.
Freshman Jenna Corcoran had six aces, two assists and four digs in the win. Makenzie Seeley had 17 assists, a kill and five aces; Riley Wright had 10 kills and three stuff blocks; and Alyssa Neves had six kills and an ace.
The Brave have won two straight after a slow start, building momentum before their Braves Boosters Tournament on Saturday.
“They’re excited,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said. “They’re happy they won at Waldport and to win tonight was good for them.”
Toledo tops Tigers: Toledo improved to 2-0 in league play by beating visiting Bandon 25-16, 25-18, 25-22.
“They have improved significantly and are a good opponent,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said.
Meanwhile, Bandon fought a familiar problem.
“Consistency continues to be our issue,” Vierck said. “We had a hard time passing, so our offense was slow.”
Kennedy Turner had five kills and four stuff blocks for the Tigers. Brittni England had five aces and three kills.
Skyline League
Monarchs top Pacific: Umpqua Valley Christian swept host Pacific 25-6, 25-11, 25-9 to keep Pacific winless on the season and improve to 4-1 in league play.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coquille 3, Illinois Valley 3: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team reversed its result from the season opener last week, playing to a draw with the host Cougars on Thursday after losing 11-1 seven days earlier.
Jordyn Tippett scored all three Coquille goals, the first on a penalty kick, the second on an assist by Kezia Amono and the third unassisted — all in the first half. The Cougars rallied from a 3-1 deficit, aided by an own goal, to earn the draw.
The DevilCats host Rogue River on Saturday in their final preseason tuneup before visiting Sutherlin in the league opener Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Umpqua Valley Christian 8, Coquille 0: The DevilCats came up empty on the road against the Monarchs, falling to 0-3 in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 play on Thursday.