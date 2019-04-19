North Bend’s girls tennis team beat visiting Willamette 5-3 in a Midwestern League match Thursday.
The Bulldogs won three of the four doubles matches, nearly completing a sweep, and took two singles matches.
Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank, Sydney Wilson and Olivia Knutson, and Haley Reeves and Katie Tellei all won doubles matches for the Bulldogs. Victoria Thorsen and Katie Chen won the first set of their match at No. 4 doubles 6-2, but lost the second set in a tiebreaker (7-3) and lost the third set superset tiebreaker 11-9.
Genasea Riegard and Hannah Graber won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, for the Bulldogs.
WILLAMETTE 4, MARSHFIELD 0: The Wolverines swept Marshfield’s girls tennis team outside at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Oregon.
Gracie Jensen came the closest to a win at No. 1 singles, taking the second set 6-4 before falling in the tiebreaker 10-8. The rest of the matches Willamette won in straight sets.
Marshfield’s is at Marist Catholic on Tuesday.
Baseball
REEDSPORT 19, COQUILLE 0: Four Reedsport pitchers combined on a no-hitter as the Brave blanked Coquille in a Sunset Conference game.
The Brave jumped out to a quick start as 11 of Reedsport’s first 12 batters reached base and scored.
Tyler Thornton had a single and double and Nick Glover had a single and triple and both scored twice in the first inning, as did Kyle Barnes.
Everybody in the starting lineup scored at least once.
Meanwhile, AJ Stoltey, Barnes, Jacob Chaney and Derek Johnson combined on the no-hitter, striking out nine batters.
Coquille’s only base runner reached on an error in the second inning.
Softball
GLIDE 12, REEDSPORT 2: The Brave lost the nonleague game to the host Wildcats.
Yesenia Velazquez and Ilene Glover scored Reedsport’s runs in the loss.
Girls Golf
COOS GOLF INVITATIONAL: Marshfield’s Paige Kirchner and Reedsport’s Madi Kay had the top scores in a three-team tournament at Coos Golf Club on Thursday, with matching 118s.
North Bend’s Alora Oberg shot 124, while Marshfield’s Melanie Cavanaugh had a 125 and Kensey Harlow a 128. Reedsport’s Paige Hausmann-Noel shot 134.
Marshfield had the only team with four girls playing a full 18 holes. Among those only playing nine holes, Reedsport’s Alexis Gillen shot a 55.
Track & Field
COASTAL CLASSIC: Myrtle Point’s boys and girls took the team titles at the eight-school meet in Reedsport on Thursday.
Myrtle Point’s boys scored 154 points, easily beating runner-up Yoncalla (110), with Reedsport third (84). In the girls portion of the meet, Myrtle Point scored 121 points and Elkton 80.
Myrtle Point’s Maddi Reynolds took the 100 hurdles (18.75), 300 hurdles (56.27) and high jump (4-4).
Elkton’s Margaret Byle won the 100 (13.14), 200 (28.14) and 400 (1:06.81) and teammate Sadie Olson won the shot put (30-10 ½) and discus (102-9).
Reedsport’s Ashley Schuttpelz won the 1,500 (6:07.34) and 3,000 (13:25.37). Yoncalla’s Emalie Sprinkle won both the long jump (12-9) and triple jump (28-3 ½).
There were no double-winners in the boys meet. Myrtle Point got wins by Dakota Tall-Hunter in the triple jump (37-9), Jes-C Tessman in the pole vault (10-3), Aidan Lilienthal in the 3,000 (11:26.04) and Caden Ashley in the 300 hurdles (53.59).