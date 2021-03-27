Marshfield’s volleyball team picked up a pair of wins Thursday, topping Marist Catholic in both matches of a doubleheader at Eugene.
The Pirates swept the Spartans in the opener, 26-24, 25-14, 25-18 as Cedar Ward had 11 kids and seven aces and Raegan Rhodes had 13 kills and nine assists.
Gracie Peach added 20 assists and 10 digs and Paige Macduff had four aces.
The second match was tougher.
The Pirates won the first two sets 25-19, 25-15, but Marist bounced back to take the next two 25-21, 25-18 to force a fifth set, which Marshfield won 15-10.
Ward had 13 kills and 17 digs and Rhodes added 11 kills, 18 digs and 13 assists.
Carmen Samuels and Kate Miles had 11 digs each and Peach had 23 assists and 10 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
PIRATES TOP ELMIRA: Marshfield blanked visiting Elmira 8-0 on Thursday to improve to 6-1-1 in Sky-Em League play heading into a huge Tuesday match against Cottage Grove, which played to a draw with the Pirates in their earlier meeting.
Unlike some other matches when Marshfield has had slow starts, the Pirates scored quickly.
Roberto Castillo scored on an assist by Jacob Eastwood three minutes into the match and Jose Yanez Torres added a goal three minutes later on an assist by David Flores.
Austin Neilsen stole a pass and scored in the 16th minute and Eastwood scored on an assist by Neilsen in the 23rd minute.
The Pirates added goals by Alberto Castillo on the rebound from a corner kick and a pair of scores by Daniel Garcia, one off a pair of Elmira Defenders and another assisted by Neilsen.
Gannon Frost had his first start in goal and posted the shutout for the Pirates.