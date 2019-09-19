Marshfield’s volleyball team dropped its Sky-Em League opener at Junction City on Thursday.
The Tigers won the match 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23.
“We played them tough, but had a few too many costly errors at crucial times,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said. “I was proud of their fight and grit when we went down 2-0 and did not give up.”
Cedar Ward had 10 kills and Taylor Londo nine for Marshfield in the loss. Londo also had 14 assists and Raegan Rhodes nine.
Rhodes had a team-best 22 digs and Makenna Anderson added 19 for Marshfield, which hosts North Bend in an endowment match at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Pirates are home against Cottage Grove on Tuesday.
Midwestern League
GRIZZLIES TIP BULLDOGS: North Bend suffered just its second Midwestern League loss when host Ashland edged the Bulldogs in four sets Thursday.
The Grizzlies won the first set 25-9, while North Bend took the second 25-23. In the pivotal third set, Ashland outlasted North Bend 30-28 and the Grizzlies took the fourth 25-17.
“They had a hitter we struggled to handle and by the time we figured it out, we fell apart in other areas,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said. “We will learn from this and have some good things to work on.
“This is a small speed bump and not a road block.”
Olivia Knutson had seven aces, Maya Massey had four stuff blocks and Adrianna Frank and Emily West had seven and five kills, respectively, for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs host Thurston on Tuesday.
Sunset Conference
BOOMERS BEAT BOBCATS: Toledo swept Myrtle Point 25-19, 27-25, 25-12.
Madison Brown had 14 assists, 10 digs and four kills for the Bobcats. Nikki Leep had 11 kills and 12 digs and Hayden Weekly had five kills and five blocks.
Toledo improved to 2-1 and Myrtle Point fell to 1-2 heading into Tuesday’s match at Coquille. Toledo has its first-round bye in the league schedule Tuesday before hosting Gold Beach on Thursday.
IRISH TOP PANTHERS: Waldport won at Gold Beach in four sets Thursday, the first league win for the Irish.
Waldport visits Reedsport on Monday. The Panthers host the Brave on Tuesday.
Skyline League
PACIFIC TOPS GLENDALE: Pacific got its first league win in a battle of the Pirates on the road, beating host Glendale 16-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18.
The Pirates are home for three matches next week — against Days Creek on Tuesday, North Douglas on Thursday and Powers on Saturday.
Nonleague
EAGLES SWEEP DEVILS: Harrisburg topped host Coquille 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 in a nonleague match Thursday.
“Harrisburg played well and their defense was very good,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said. “We tried too hard to make plays to get it by their defense and therefore had a lot of errors.
“But some good things happened. We improved every game and committed few service errors.”
Drew Wilson served 100 percent for the match with three aces and also had 17 assists, three kills and 10 digs for Coquille. Ellie Ekelund had 10 kills, 15 digs and three aces; Saige Gallino had six kills and 13 digs; Mariah Jarrett had 10 digs and Emily Cortez got her first start and had four digs and was solid in serve receive.
Soccer
SUTHERLIN 3, COQUILLE 0: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, when the DevilCats were not able to get any shots off in a loss at Sutherlin.
The Bulldogs scored two of their three goals in the first half.
Layne Moore, the goalie for the DevilCats, had seven saves in the match.
Reinaldo Alcantar, Andrew Munsey and Garrett Edwards scored the goals for the Bulldogs, who are a perfect 3-0 in league.
The DevilCats are at Glide on Tuesday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 6, GOLD BEACH 0: The Monarchs topped the combined Gold Beach-Pacific squad on Thursday, dropping the Panthers to 1-2 in league play.
UVC is 2-1.
Gold Beach hosts South Umpqua on Monday.