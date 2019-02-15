Marshfield’s boys basketball team wrapped up a share of the Sky-Em League title by beating host Elmira 75-52 in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
The Pirates bounced back from a horrible performance at Marist two days earlier to finish at 9-1, tied with the Spartans. They meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Siuslaw High School in Florence in a tiebreaker game that will determine which team gets to host in the Class 4A playoffs. Based on the current Oregon School Activities Association power rankings, Tuesday’s loser almost certainly will have a road playoff game to reach the state tournament in Forest Grove.
Marist secured its share of the title with a one-point win at Cottage Grove on Tuesday.
The Pirates were never in jeopardy of a close game against the Falcons.
“We played one of our best games of the year,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “We shared the ball really well and defended it.
“It was a feel-good win.”
Cory Stover had a huge night inside for the Pirates. In addition to his usual tough defense, he scored 23 points, while battling Elmira post Jacob Marr.
“Elmira had a 6-foot-6 post that was pretty physical, so it was nice to see him break out like that,” Miles said.
Grant Woolsey added 17 points for the Pirates, with four 3-pointers, and Grant Webster scored 10 and Jacob Carpenter eight.
COQUILLE 72, WALDPORT 44: The Red Devils finished the regular season on a strong note as they tuned up for what will be a road game in the Class 2A playoffs against an opponent to be determined.
As usual, Coquille had balanced scoring, with six players posting at least seven points. Jace Haagen had four of the Red Devils’ 10 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Ean Smith had 13, Hayden Davis 12, Jaden Sperling 11, Cort McKinley eight and Jeremy Kistner seven.
Coquille finished 10-2 in the Sunset Conference, two games behind league champion Toledo.
Kellan Howard had 12 points and Jacob Farmer 11 for the Irish, who saw their season end.
GOLD BEACH 60, BANDON 58: The Panthers edged the visiting Tigers to end the season on a high note with wins in six of their final eight games, winning the thriller.
“It was a fun and great game,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said.
Brandon Seuser-Smith scored 27 points, including two long 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Panthers to an early lead. Eli Halcumb added 18 points, including three second-quarter 3-pointers.
“We got down early by about 12 points,” Angove said, adding that the Tigers did a great job battling back to give themselves a chance.
Bandon had a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win, but it rattled in and out.
Braydon Freitag had 17 points, Trevor Angove 16 and Colby Gaston 12 for the Tigers.
Gold Beach finished alone in third place in the league standings at 6-6 after starting 0-4.
TOLEDO 89, REEDSPORT 41: The Boomers capped their unbeaten league season with the home win, finishing the year with a lone blemish against Class 3A Dayton.
At No. 3 in the power rankings, Toledo will host a game for a spot in the Class 2A state tournament.
Girls Basketball
MARSHFIELD 61, ELMIRA 39: The Pirates finished their run to the Sky-Em League title with the easy road win, busting the game open by outscoring the Falcons 26-9 in the second quarter.
Tess Garrett ahd 22 points, Hailey Browning 11, McKayla Myrand eight and Jazmin Chaez seven as every Marshfield player scored.
The Pirates improved to 10-0 in league play and 22-1 overall and will take the top ranking into the Class 4A playoffs, hosting a game against a team to be determined during championship night of the Class 3A state tournament at Marshfield on March 2.
With a win in that game, the Pirates will get a chance to defend the state title they won last year in Forest Grove.
COQUILLE 53, WALDPORT 20: The Red Devils capped a perfect season in the Sunset Conference with the dominant road win, limiting the Irish to just six field goals in the entire game.
Morgan Baird had 25 points to lead Coquille, which now will wait to see who it hosts in the Class 2A playoffs next weekend for a spot in the state tournament at Pendleton.
Charity Smith had nine points for Waldport, which needed a win to have a chance to extend its season to the playoffs and finished in third place.
GOLD BEACH 34, BANDON 32: The Panthers got hot from outside in the fourth quarter to edge the visiting Tigers in the season finale for both schools.
Bandon led 25-20 heading to the fourth quarter, when Brianna Seuser-Smith hit three 3-pointers and Sarina Watson Lacey another as the Panthers rallied for the win.
Seuser-Smith finished with 18 points and Kailina Hamilton had nine for Gold Beach. Ashley Strain had 11 points and Kennedy Turner nine for the Tigers.
Each finished 3-9 in league play.
TOLEDO 56, REEDPORT 18: The Boomers wrapped up second place in the league standings and a spot in the Class 2A playoffs with the home win.
Bulldogs postponed
North Bend's home basketball games against Ashland were pushed back one day to Saturday.
The girls will tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by the boys.