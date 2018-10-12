Marshfield’s boys soccer team put itself in a great position for second place in the Sky-Em League by avenging its earlier loss to Junction City with a 2-0 win on the Tigers’ home pitch Thursday.
Marshfield improved to 4-2 in league play with the win. Cottage Grove is third at 2-3-1, meaning the Pirates will clinch second with a win in either of their final two matches against league-leading Marist or last-place Elmira.
And they reversed the 1-0 loss they suffered to the Tigers back on Sept. 25 at home.
“We had a slipping first half but started the second half well,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said.
The teams were scoreless at halftime, but Marshfield got a goal 90 seconds into the second half by Pieto De Toni, assisted by Mason Pittenger.
Just a few minutes later, Miguel Flores scored on a free kick.
The Pirates preserved the shutout over the final 30 minutes.
Sutherlin 5, Coquille 1: The Bulldogs pulled away from the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point squad in the second half after the teams went to the break tied 1-all in their Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match Thursday.
PD Mathews scored the goal for the visiting DevilCats in the loss.
Brookings-Harbor 16, South Umpqua 1: Jair Valdovinos had six goals and Fabian Villa had three goals and three assists as the Bruins kept their league record perfect with the win over the Lancers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Junction City 5, Marshfield 1: The Tigers beat the Pirates at Pete Susick Stadium.
Maddie DeLeon scored Marshfield’s goal in the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Spartans beat Pirates: Marshfield’s volleyball team missed a chance to move into second place in the Sky-Em League when the Pirates came up short at Marist Catholic in a four-set match Thursday.
The Spartans won 25-20, 10-25, 25-18, 28-26 to complete a season sweep of Marshfield.
When Junction City lost to Cottage Grove on Thursday, Marist was alone in second place with one match to go in league play.
Marist still has to play league champion Cottage Grove in its finale, so there still could be a three-way tie for second place, but that situation likely would not favor the Pirates since they were swept by Marist and split with Junction City.
Given its strong spot in the power rankings (No. 9), Marshfield almost certainly will end up hosting a match in the Class 4A play-in round for a spot in the final 16-team bracket. The top two teams from each league go directly into the bracket while the eight highest non-qualifiers in the power rankings advance to the play-in round.
Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said the Pirates played well at times against the Spartans on Thursday.
“We played well enough to win, we just got down early in sets and ran out of time to work our way back,” Montiel said.
Alex Locati had 15 kills in the loss while McKayla Myrand added 12 and Cedar Ward and Kennedy Rhodes 11 each.
Ravyn Miranda had 43 assists and Makennna Anderson had 34 digs.
The Pirates visit Elmira to finish the regular season on Tuesday. First, though, they host the Marshfield Invitational, which also includes Junction City and Cottage Grove, on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Gold Beach 34, Reedsport 26: The Panthers got their first win of the season by beating the visiting Brave in a Sunset Conference game on Thursday.
“I’m thrilled beyond belief for them,” Gold Beach coach Kevin Swift said.
The Panthers built a 20-0 lead, then had to hold on as Reedsport came all the way back to tie the score at 26 in the fourth quarter.
But Landen Timeus had a big run and Colton Morrill-Keeler caught a long pass from freshman quarterback Trenton Storns to set up the winning touchdown by Timeus.
Storns had a huge day, passing for 300 yards and four scores — two to Brandon Seuser-Smith (56 and 68 yards) and two to Morrill-Keeler (48 and 25 yards).
Reedsport’s Nick Glover had a 4-yard touchdown run, Alex Carson scored from 5 yards out and Glover connected with Dallas McGill on scoring passes of 30 and 45 yards.
Gold Beach improved to 1-1 in league play, while Reedsport fell to 0-3. The Brave finish their league schedule with their homecoming game against Bandon next Friday.