To say the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team is inexperienced probably would be an understatement.
Only four members of the DevilCats played last year and the team started five freshmen for its match Thursday with visiting Douglas. Even among the players who aren’t freshmen, several didn’t play before this season.
“We’re young,” Coquille coach Don Swenson said.
The Trojans beat the DevilCats 7-0.
“We need speed,” Swenson said. “They just have more team speed than we do.”
One of Coquille’s faster players, first-year senior Jed Wright, wasn’t available Thursday because he was at a cross country meet.
“It hurt not having Jed,” Swenson said. “He has a big, strong leg, but his first love is cross country.”
Freshman Layne Moore had several great saves, but the DevilCats weren’t able to hold off the Douglas attack. The Trojans got goals from six different players. Dante Cook had two of them.
Douglas improved to 2-3-1 in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 play. Coquille is 1-5.
Marist Catholic 5, Marshfield 0: The Pirates could not break through against the Spartans in Eugene.
“Marist was pretty dang good,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said. “Jose Ramirez had a good game in goal for us, but it was mostly Marist controlling the game.”
Torrent Adkins had four of Marist’s five goals as the Spartans dropped the Pirates to 1-2 in Sky-Em league play.
GIRLS SOCCER
Douglas 4, Coquille 2: The Trojans beat the DevilCats on the strength of three goals by Ayana Parson.
Douglas led 2-1 at the half. Parson rebounded a shot by teammate Kaylie Hall that had deflected off the post in the 17th minute and Hall had another shot deflect off the post into the net two minutes later.
Parson added goals in the 43rd and 59th minutes in the second half and Hall had two assists.
Coquille’s Jaylynn Rayevich scored in the 20th minute on a rebound from a shot by teammate Jordyn Tippett. Tippett had Coquille’s other goal on a blast from 36 yards out in the 54th minute.
“I thought overall the girls played well,” Coquille coach Mark Usselman said, adding that Rayevich and fellow freshman Willow Etienne, who play up front with Tippett are getting better all the time.
“They have really picked it up,” Usselman said.
The DevilCats are a young squad, and missing two starters Thursday, were starting four freshmen.
Coquille fell to 1-2 in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 play. Douglas is 1-1-1.
Marist Catholic 13, Marshfield 0: The visiting Spartans shut out the Pirates at Pete Susick Stadium, dropping Marshfield to 0-3 in league play.
VOLLEYBALL
Sky-Em League
Marshfield beats Elimra: The Pirates swept visiting Elmira 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 to bounce back from their five-set loss to Marist Catholic two days earlier.
“We needed that win,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said. “The girls showed a little more life tonight.”
McKayla Myrand an Alex Locati had nine kills each in the win and Myrand also had four aces. Makenna Anderson, who is working her way back from a knee injury, had a team-best 10 digs and Ravyn Miranda had 29 assists.
Marshfield improved to 3-2 at the midway point of the Sky-Em League season. Cottage Grove topped Marist in four sets to improve to 5-0 while the Spartans are 4-1. Marshfield hosts Cottage Grove in the second round of league play, but has to visit Marist and fourth-place Junction City, which gave the Pirates a good battle in their match at Pirate Palace.
Midwestern League
Highlanders top Bulldogs: Second-place North Eugene beat visiting North Bend 25-20, 25-17, 25-13 as the Bulldogs opened the second half of league play still seeking their first league win.
Chelsea Howard had five kills and Brooklyn Lyon four for North Bend. Kaitlyn Randle had a strong defensive game.
“We continue to look for the spark that it’s going to take to learn how to finish a game,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said. “We aren’t quitting or writing this season off. We will find the right chemistry. Good things to come.”
Sunset Conference
Devils beat Bobcats: Coquille stayed perfect in league play with a 25-11, 19-25, 25-7, 25-10 win over visiting Myrtle Point.
Grace Sinclair had nine kills, nine digs and three aces to lead the Red Devils. Abbey Dieu had nine kills and four digs; Kaylee Green had 19 aces, four aces and four digs and Halle Layton had six aces and two kills. Jami Goin and Brooklynn Duble both were strong on defense and serve receive. Goin had 11 digs and two aces and Duble had six digs and three aces.
For Myrtle Point, Sierra Smith had seven kills, five aces and four blocks and Nikki Miles had seven kills and seven digs.
Bandon tops Toledo: The Tigers knocked the visiting Boomers out of second place in the league standings with a 18-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-22 victory.
“It was nice to see the fight in our girls and gain some momentum for the second half of the league season,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said.
Olivia McMahon had 20 digs and was strong in serve receive in the win. Kennedy Turner had 13 kills, four aces and three stuff blocks; Kortney Ferreri had 35 assists and three aces; Brittni England had 10 kills and 18 digs; Kylie Lakey had nine kills; and Bella Erenfeld and Naomi Martin added 10 more between them.
“We really mixed up our offense, which was key,” Vierck said.
Reedsport sweeps Panthers: Reedsport took over sole possession of second place by winning at Gold Beach.
Makenzie Seeley had 22 assists for the Brave. Riley Wright had 10 kills, Alyssa Neves added six kills and Yesenia Velazquez had six digs and three aces.
The Brave, who already had handed Toledo its first league loss, get a chance to avenge their lone league loss when they host Coquille next week. First, Coquille will travel to play Toledo on Tuesday.
Brianna Seuser-Smith had six kills and two aces in the loss for the Panthers. Alyssa Mclean had four kills and Jessica Ostman had 11 assists.
Skyline League
Glendale tops Pacific: Host Glendale won the battle of the Pirates, 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15.
Glendale got its first league win. Pacific still is seeking its own first win, and will host Glendale in the regular-season finale Oct. 11. The Pirates host Riddle and Yoncalla on next Tuesday and Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Storts second: Coquille’s Allie Storts placed second in the King of the Hill race at Oak Hill School in Eugene on Thursday.
Storts covered the 4,300-meter course in 18 minutes and 35 seconds, finishing only behind Cottage Grove’s Annah Nyburg (18:03).
Coquille’s Jed Wright was eighth (17:23) and Garrett Baird 10th (17:38) in the boys race. Reedsport’s Garrett Seeley was 14th (18:32).
Isaac Whitney of Oakridge won the race in 15:43.