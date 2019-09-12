The Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team beat host South Umpqua 6-2 in the DevilCats’ season opener on Thursday at Myrtle Creek.
The match also was the opener in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4, which has eight teams, meaning all 14 games on the season schedule are league games, home and away against each of the other teams.
Luke Donaldson had a hat trick for the DevilCats, scoring two goals in the first half and another in the second.
Jaylyn Rayevich, one of four girls on the squad, also scored a first half goal with a perfect chip over South Umpqua’s goalkeeper, Coquille coach Don Swenson said.
Ruendy Indalecio and Michael O’Brien also scored goals for Coquille. Austin Estabrook assisted on the first two goals of the match.
Coquille goalie Layne Moore shut out the Lancers in the first half, while freshman Trace Edwards got his first action as goalkeeper in the second.
Dylan Lewis scored both South Umpqua goals.
PHOENIX 4, MARSHFIELD 0: The Pirates suffered their first loss of the season in the road match against Phoenix.
Marshfield trailed 1-0 at halftime, but then struggled the final 40 minutes, coach Drew Jones said.
“We just didn’t play well,” he said. “We looked like a completely different team.”
He also credited Phoenix, one of the top Class 4A programs.
“They were a good test,” Jones said. “Now we know what we need to work on.”
Marshfield will face Astoria on a neutral pitch in Newport on Saturday as part of a doubleheader with the girls teams from the two schools.
NORTH BEND 1, JUNCTION CITY 0: The Bulldogs got their first win of the season with a victory over the host Tigers.
John Efraimson scored the goal for North Bend early in the match, taking a throw-in from Henry Hood and beating multiple defenders and the goalkeeper with as hot to the corner of the net.
North Bend's defense also played well, despite missing starter Matthew Jordan, who was out with an injury.
The match was North Bend’s final tuneup before opening league play at Ashland on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
PHOENIX 10, MARSHFIELD 0: The visiting Pirates, often one of the top teams in Class 4A, kept Marshfield winless on the season with the shutout at Pete Susick Stadium.
It was the first match of the season for Phoenix.
You have free articles remaining.
Volleyball
Midwestern League
BULLDOGS BEAT EAGLES: North Bend won at Eagle Point 25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 25-15 to improve to 3-1 in league and 4-1 overall.
It was the first road win of the season for the Bulldogs, who continued their strong start after not winning a league game last fall.
“I was really impressed with the ability of this team to overcome difficulties,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said, referring to scorebook issues that led to delays and a vocal Eagle Point crowd. “The girls are really good at coming from behind, never quit and won the game.
“It was a great team effort.”
Chelsea Howard led the offense with 11 kills, Olivia Knutson had six kills and eight assists, Adrianna Frank had seven kills and Emily West added five kills.
North Bend hosts Churchill on Tuesday as part of a week that also includes another trip to Southern Oregon to face Ashland on Thursday and a Civil War match against Marshfield on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Sunset Conference
DEVILS BURN BRAVE: Coquille swept host Reedsport 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 in a showdown of the top two teams from the league a year ago.
Drew Wilson had 20 assists, three kills and eight digs for the Red Devils. Ellie Ekelund had 11 kills and 15 digs; Saige Gallino added eight kills, three aces and 12 digs; and Hailey Combie had six kills and three aces. Sophomore Cheyenne Padgett came on to give Wilson, who has been battling an illness, a little break and added a pair of aces and an assist.
The Red Devils had a strong night of defense, coach Suzanne Grami said, including libero Mariah Jarrett adding six digs.
Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said the first set was critical.
“After the first set, they got going and we didn’t,” he said. “We’ve got to play a lot better to beat them. We just didn’t play good enough.”
Makenzie Seeley had 16 assists and two aces for Reedsport. Riley Wright had 12 kills and four digs and Haylee Lent had seven digs and two kills, and both also had an ace.
Reedsport hosts Union in a nonleague match Saturday.
BOBCATS BEAT PANTHERS: Myrtle Point topped visiting Gold Beach 25-15, 25-7, 25-19 to even its Sunset Conference record at 1-1.
Madison Brown had 24 assists for the Bobcats, who bounced back from their first loss of the season Tuesday. Nikki Leep had 12 kills and three aces, Heavenlee Reynolds had five kills and three aces and Riley Kenyon was strong on both defense and serving, finishing with 10 digs and four aces.
The Bobcats and Panthers meet again Saturday when Myrtle Point hosts both Gold Beach and Riddle in a double dual.