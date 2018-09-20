Late in the second half, with Cottage Grove leading comfortably, the Marshfield girls soccer bench was still loudly encouraging Dahlia Kanui in goal, each save earning a sudden burst of excitement into the crisp Pete Susick Stadium air.
The Lions left with a 9-0 win, but Pirates coach Pio Figueroa was still pleased with Kanui’s first effort in gloves, forced to take them after an injury to starting Pirates keeper Sabrina Thurman.
“She looks good,” Figueroa said. “First game, she was coming out on time. Good runs. She just needs to work on drop kicks. But overall she positioned herself good. A couple goals went over her head but it’ll take time.”
It was a tough night for the Pirates, with Cottage Grove’s offense consistently in the Pirate end and Marshfield’s offense unable to connect passes to relieve the pressure.
But the Pirates travel to Junction City next week still in good spirts, hunting its first win.
“(I liked) their spirit,” Figueroa said. “They tried. Like I’ve said in the past, that’s all we have.”
Marshfield and Junction City kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
South Umpqua 4, Coquille 2: The Lancers beat the visiting Coquille-Myrtle Point squad.
Coquille scored just before halftime when Jordyn Tippet had a crossing pass to Alexxis Poston, who put the ball in the net to tie the match. The Lancers went up 4-1 before Tippet added a late goal from about 18 yards out.
Brookings-Harbor 9, Glide 0: The Bruins improved to 2-0 in league play with the road win.
BOYS SOCCER
Marshfield 3, Cottage Grove 1: The Pirates won their Sky-Em League opener on the road Thursday.
Pietro De Toni scored just before halftime off a corner kick by Miguel Flores to get the Pirates on the scoreboard and Alberto Castillo scored from 28 yards out midway through the second half.
After the Lions pulled within 2-1, Pedro Casas scored on a laser kick from about 30 yards out to clinch the win in the 73rd minute.
Coquille 2, South Umpqua 1: The Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats picked up their first league win in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 by beating the Lancers in Myrtle Creek.
Coy Farmer and Ruendy Indalecio scored the goals and freshman Layne Moore had several good saves to preserve the victory.
Brookings-Harbor 12, Glide 0: The Bruins kept their perfect run through the league intact with a road win over the Wildcats. Brookings-Harbor improved to 5-0 in league play. Glide fell to 3-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Sky-Em League
Marshfield sweeps Vikings: The Pirates won at Florence 25-23, 25-11, 26-24 to bounce back from their first league loss at Cottage Grove two days earlier.
Alex Locati had 18 kills and McKayla Myrand and Kenadi Rhodes added nine and seven, respectively, in a strong offensive night for the Pirates. Ravyn Miranda had 32 assists.
The Pirates host Marist Catholic on Tuesday.
Sunset Conference
Brave beat Bobcats: Reedsport topped host Myrtle Point 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 for its fourth straight league win.
Riley Wright had six kills and five blocks to lead the Brave. Makenzie Seeley had 20 assists and Alyssa Neves and Jordan Priest had five kills each.
Sierra Smith and Johanna Davis had six kills each for Myrtle Point in the loss and Madison Brown had 14 assists. Hayden Weekly was strong at the net on defense.
“We struggled on serves and communication tonight,” Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown said. “Reedsport did a good job keeping the ball in play.”
Tigers get win: Bandon picked up its first Sunset Conference victory by sweeping host Waldport, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16.
Kennedy Turner had nine kills for the Tigers and Ashley Strain and Brittni England combined for nine more. Kortney Ferreri had 17 assists and the Tigers had 17 aces as a team.
“It was good serving all around,” coach Mariah Vierck said.
Toledo tops Panthers: Toledo swept visiting Gold Beach 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 to bounce back from its first league loss Tuesday at Reedsport.
Coquille tops Creswell: The Red Devils got a good nonleague win Thursday by beating host Creswell in four sets, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22.
“The girls stepped up and played scrappy with a lot of offense,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said.
Jami Goin had 21 digs to lead Coquille’s defense against the Bulldogs.
“Jami was amazing — she didn’t let anything drop,” Grami said.
Kaylee Green had 28 assists and four aces; Gracie Sinclair had 12 kills and 12 digs, to go with four aces; Morgan Baird had nine kills and three stuff blocks; Abbey Dieu had eight kills and eight digs; Brooklynn Duble had 13 digs; and Halle Layton and Ellie Ekelund each had two kills and three stuff blocks.