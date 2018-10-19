Coquille’s volleyball team clinched the Sunset Conference title with a win at Waldport on Thursday, topping the Irish 25-9 25-2, 25-9.
In the second set, Brooklynn Duble served 22 straight points, including five aces.
Grace Sinclair finished the match with nine kills and 11 digs. Morgan Baird had eight kills and Abbey Dieu, Morgan Miller and Ellie Ekelund combined for 13 more. Kaylee Green had 14 assists and six digs and Drew Wilson had nine assists and two aces. Halle Layton also had two aces.
The Red Devils improved to a perfect 11-0 in league play heading into Monday’s regular-season finale against Toledo at home.
Boomers beat Brave: Toledo outlasted visiting Reedsport in a five-set thriller Thursday night, topping the Brave 25-21, 27-25, 19-25, 19-25, 16-14 to keep its postseason hopes alive.
The Boomers moved into a second-place tie with Reedsport at 8-3 in league play heading into the final day Monday. Reedsport finishes at Bandon while Toledo is at Coquille. If they are still tied, they will have a tiebreaker match Tuesday to determine the other berth to the state playoffs.
Panthers top Tigers: Gold Beach beat visiting Bandon 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19 on Thursday.
Kennedy Turner had five aces and six kills and Maddy Berry had 20 digs in the loss for the Tigers.
Gold Beach finished 5-7 in league. Bandon can match the Panthers for fourth place with a win Monday.
Crater beats Bulldogs: Crater swept visiting North Bend 25-14, 25-8, 25-5 on Thursday as the Bulldogs finished a winless league season in their return to the Midwestern League.
The young North Bend squad showed growth throughout the season and came close in a number of matches with a roster that included just two seniors.
Crater remained perfect in league play heading into its final regular-season match Tuesday against second-place North Eugene.
Marshfield match set: Marshfield’s Class 4A play-in volleyball match against Corbett will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Pirate Palace. The winner will advance to the final round of 16.
Marshfield finished in a three-way tie for second in the Sky-Em League, but lost out on a chance for an automatic playoff berth based on league tiebreakers. Junction City beat Marist Catholic on Thursday to earn the second berth to state and Marist also has a play-in match, at home against Astoria.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sutherlin 4, Coquille 3: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats fell at home to Sutherlin in a Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match, despite one of their best offensive performances of the season.
Jordyn Tippett, Jaylyn Rayevich and Kezia Amonoo scored the goals for the DevilCats in the loss.
Brookings-Harbor 3, South Umpqua 0: The Bruins stayed perfect in league play with the road win. The Bruins are 9-0 with one match to go.
BOYS SOCCER
Brookings-Harbor 5, Douglas 0: The Bruins wrapped up a perfect league season in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 by blanking the Trojans as Luke Beaman scored three goals and Fabian Villa had three assists.
Gold Beach 1, Coquille 0: The Panthers finished their season on a positive note with the win over the visiting DevilCats in a nonleague match.