Coquille’s volleyball team claimed its third straight league title, sweeping visiting Toledo 25-13, 25-5, 25-13 to finish an 11-1 league season.
Coquille repeated as Sunset Conference champion after also winning the title in its final season in the Mountain Valley Conference two years ago. The Red Devils now wait to learn who whey will host in the Class 2A playoffs on Nov. 2. The brackets will be finalized after the rankings freeze next Tuesday.
Saige Gallino had eight kills and two aces on her senior night and her twin sister, Spencer, had five aces. The team’s other senior, Mariah Jarrett, had 13 digs.
Drew Wilson had 17 assists; Ellie Ekelund had five kills, 12 digs and three aces; Hailey Combie had five kills; and Gaby McCrorey had two kills and two stuff blocks.
BOOMERS FORCE TIE: Toledo swept Reedsport 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 to move into a second-place tie with the Brave in the final league standings.
The two teams now will have a playoff to determine which gets the league’s second seed to the Class 2A playoffs.
BOBCATS BEAT BANDON: Myrtle Point topped Bandon in four sets Thursday in the season finale for both schools.
The Bobcats won 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, securing fourth place in front of the Tigers in the final league standings. Unfortunately for Myrtle Point, the chances of a league playoff ended with Toledo’s win over Reedsport.
Madison Brown had 19 assists and eight digs and Nikki Leep had nine kills and 13 digs. Maddi Reynolds had seven kills, Rylee Kenyon had 23 digs and five aces, Heavenly Reynolds had five kills and eight aces and Hayden Weekly had four kills and four blocks.
For Bandon, Kennedy Turner had 13 kills and Traylyn Arana added 12. Bella Erenfeld had 29 assists. Kylie Lakey led the team’s defensive efforts, with Arana and George also having strong games on defense.
“Kennedy and Traylyn hit well,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “We just had too many missed serves, and passed into the ceiling a lot, which affected our offense.”
Midwestern League
COLTS TOP BULLDOGS: North Bend fell to host Thurston 25-15, 25-23, 25-20 in a road match Thursday.
“We had so many, many receiving errors,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said. “We had no real opportunity to set up a great offense.”
Olivia Knutson had nine assists and 11 digs. Abbie Kirby had a team-best four kills.
Skyline League
ELKS ADVANCE: Elkton beat New Hope and host Powers in the Skyline League playoffs to advance to the league tournament Saturday at Umpqua Valley Christian.
After beating New Hope, the Elks beat the Cruisers 25-11, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20.
Trinidy Blanton had 13 kills and three blocks for the Cruisers. Emma Krantz had three kills and an ace and Kendra Hutton had three blocks and a kill.
After splitting the first two sets, the Cruisers led much of the third set before losing late. They fell behind by 10 points in the fourth set before making a late run that came up short.
The loss ended a strong season for the Cruisers, who didn’t have enough girls for a team last year, but finished in a tie for second in the league’s South Division this year with a squad that included four freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors.
“We’ve had a great season,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said. “I’m very proud of all the girls this year and looking forward to next year.”
Girls Soccer
Midwestern League
CHURCHILL 4, NORTH BEND 0: The Bulldogs came up short in the regular-season finale against the league-leading Lancers and now play a waiting game to see if they will be able to get into the playoffs.
North Bend, which finished 3-4-1 in league play, needs Crater to beat Thurston at Central Point on Saturday and Springfield to beat Ashland at home on Saturday to finish in a tie with Thurston for fifth place in the league standings (Ashland can jump over the Bulldogs and Colts with a win). North Bend would have a tiebreaker over Thurston by virtue of the Bulldogs' victory over the Colts.
The league's fifth-place team likely would get the one at-large bid available in Class 5A because of the high OSAA rankings of the league's teams.
Sky-Em League
ELMIRA 1, MARSHFIELD 0: The Pirates had their season end on a close loss to the host Falcons.
"The girls played their hearts out today," Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said. "We matched the intensity of our opponent all the way to the end.
"At the start of the whistle, we fought, pressured, and played until the (ending) whistle."
Marshfield finished 1-6-1 in league play, but showed growth during the year.
"Our season always goes by so quick, but due to the girls' will to come to practice, work hard and learn, they have made noticeable progress," Figueroa said.
"This year will be the most memorable. Even though we lose we win by learning from our mistakes and always pushing for improvement."
Boys Soccer
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 7, COQUILLE 0: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team fell to the visiting Monarchs on Thursday.
UVC completed a weekend sweep of the DevilCats and kept its hold on second place in the league standings with one match to go.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 7, DOUGLAS 1: The Bruins beat the Trojans in their first match since wrapping up the league title.
Brookings-Harbor can complete a perfect league season when the Bruins visit the DevilCats on Monday in Coquille.
Midwestern League
CHURCHILL 7, NORTH BEND 1: The host Lancers beat the Bulldogs in their season finale at Eugene.
North Bend was improved in its second year in the Midwestern League, though the Bulldogs weren't able to win any matches, finishing 0-5-3 in league and 2-7-4 overall.