Coquille’s volleyball team neared the Sunset Conference title Thursday by sweeping second-place Reedsport 25-14, 25-8, 25-14.
The Red Devils improved to 8-0 and can clinch a share of the league title with a win at Gold Beach on Monday.
“They’re just much better than we are,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said. “We are just out-matched.”
Grace Sinclair had eight kills, nine digs and three aces for the Red Devils. Abbey Dieu had seven kills, Ellie Ekelenud had five kills and two stuff blocks, Morgan Baird had four kills, Halle Layton had three kills and three aces, Jami Goin had 18 digs, Kaylee Green had 15 assists and Drew Wilson had seven assists and three aces.
“We played really well as a team,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said.
Makenzie Seeley had nine assists for the Brave. Yesenia Velazquez had nine digs.
But Reedsport, which prides itself on serving, had just one ace against the Red Devils.
“They serve-received us well,” Hixenbaugh said. "That’s one of our strengths.”
Reedsport fell to 5-3, but still is alone in second in the league standings.
Bandon beats Bobcats: The Tigers topped visiting Myrtle Point 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 to pull within a game of Reedsport in the standings.
Bandon has won four of its past five league matches, including wins over both Reedsport and third-place Toledo.
Myrtle Point got 15 kills and 11 digs from Nikki Leep. Sierra Smith had 11 digs, five kills and four stuff blocks and Madi Reynolds had 18 assists.
Panthers win: Gold Beach topped host Waldport 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, the Panthers’ third league win.
Brianna Seuser-Smith had eight kills, five digs, three stuff blocks and two aces for the Panthers. Jessica Ostman had 12 assists and Sarina Lacey had four kills and 12 digs. Alyssa McLean and Kaitlyn Porovich had two kills each and Porovich and Brooklen Dunn had eight digs each.
Midwestern League
Eagles top Bulldogs: North Bend fell to host Eagle Point in four sets, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-15.
The Bulldogs remain winless in league play, but are home for their next three matches, including Churchill on Tuesday and Ashland on Thursday next week.
Skyline League
Yoncalla tops Pacific: The host Pirates weren’t able to follow up their first league win Tuesday with another, falling to the visiting Eagles 25-13, 25-10, 25-18.
BOYS SOCCER
Marshfield 3, Elmira 0: The Pirates got a big home win to snap a two-match losing streak.
Alberto Castillo scored midway through the first half to put the Pirates in front. But they couldn’t add a second first half goal despite a 13-1 shot advantage over the Falcons.
Miguel Flores added two goals in the second half for Marshfield and goalkeeper Jose Ramirez and Marshfield’s defense preserved the shutout.
Marshfield finished the first half of league play 2-2, tied with Junction City behind league-leading Marist, which is 4-0.
Glide 3, Coquille 1: The Wildcats beat the Red Devils in a Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match.
PD Mathews scored the goal for Coquille, which fell to 1-7 in league play. Glide improved to 5-3.
Brookings-Harbor 2, Umpqua Valley Christian 0: The Bruins beat the second-place Monarchs to stay perfect in league play. Fabian Villa scored both goals for the Bruins, with assists by Jair Valdovinos and Jake Beaman.
Brookings-Harbor improved to 8-0 and UVC fell to 5-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Elmira 4, Marshfield 1: The Falcons kept the Pirates winless in Sky-Em League play, though Marshfield did get its first goal in league play.
Khaley Aguilar scored the goal for the Pirates.