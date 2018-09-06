North Bend’s volleyball team had a strong effort, but came up short against Churchill in Eugene on Thursday.
The Lancers won 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 to drop the Bulldogs to 0-5 in Midwestern League play. But North Bend played better than in a loss to Eagle Point two days earlier,
North Bend coach Jessica Randle said she was particularly pleased with how her team played on defense against Churchill star Taylor Williams.
“We started to get some rhythm and started to block game 2 and game 3,” she said. “The adjustments the girls made were awesome.”
Kaitlyn Randle and Isabelle Peck were strong in their back-row passing and dug up some big hits by Williams, the coach said.
Chelsea Howard had six kills and Hayden Markel three aces in the loss.
“Unfortunately, we spent a lot of time on defense and weren’t really able to work offensively as much as I would have liked,” Jessica Randle said. “Overall, it was much improvement and I’m proud of my team.”
The Bulldogs are on the road for both of their league matches next week, at Ashland on Tuesday and Thurston on Thursday.
Days Creek tops Pacific: The Wolves swept the visiting Pirates in a Skyline League match 25-6, 25-6, 25-11. The Pirates fell to 0-4 in league play. Days Creek is a perfect 5-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Illinois Valley 11, Coquille 1: The DevilCats, who feature players from Coquille and Myrtle Point, came up short in their season opener against the visiting Cougars.
Coquille coach Mark Usselman said his team’s lack of game experience this year was evident against the Cougars, who were playing their third match.
“We weren’t aggressive,” he said.
But there were a few highlights.
Jordynn Tippett scored Coquille’s goal on an assist by Kezia Amono and Rae Jackson, a first-year soccer player, was solid at goalkeeper and will get better as she gets more experience, Usselman said.
The Red Devils play Illinois Valley again next Thursday at Cave Junction as they prepare for league play.
BOYS SOCCER
Brookings-Harbor 11, Coquille 0: The Bruins shut out the host DevilCats in their league opener in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 on Thursday.
Luke Beaman had five of the 11 goals for the Bruins, who improved to 2-0 on the season, having also beaten Marshfield last week.
Coquille was playing its season opener and had the entire 12-player roster together for the first time Thursday.
The league is a mix of schools including the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team, Glide, Class 1A Umpqua Valley Christian and four schools from the new Class 3A Far West League: Brookings-Harbor, Douglas, Sutherlin and South Umpqua. Pacific also would be in the league, but the Pirates, who have a cooperative agreement with Bandon, did not get enough players to field a squad this fall.