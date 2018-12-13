COOS BAY — Marshfield’s girls started defense of their Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament title in style Thursday night, with a dominant defensive performance keying a 61-28 win over North Valley.
The Pirates advanced to a Friday night semifinal against Philomath, scheduled to tip at 8:45 p.m. Sutherlin and Astoria meet in the other girls semifinal at 5:15 p.m.
Thanks to Marshfield’s stifling defense, the outcome of the game against North Valley was never in doubt and the starters were able to sit the entire fourth quarter to rest up for their semifinal.
“I always want to play, but I like it when they get to play,” Marshfield’s Alex Locati said of the Pirates’ reserves.
Said Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant: “We’re trying to develop three kids who haven’t had any varsity time. They’re gaining all the time they’re out there.”
Bryant was thrilled to see those back-ups playing with the same intensity as the starters with a pressure defense that forced 35 turnovers in the game.
“I get more thrill out of watching them play defense than offense,” Bryant said.
North Valley had five turnovers before getting up a shot attempt and finished the first quarter 0-for-7 from the floor and down 17-1 on the scoreboard.
Marshfield, meanwhile, had five different players score in the first quarter through a variety of ways — transition baskets off turnovers, offensive rebounds and through good ball movement out of the offense.
Hailey Browning finished with 14 points, Tess Garrett 13 and McKayla Myrand nine.
Charlie Dea, one of the newcomers to the varsity squad, scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
Ashley Mohr had all eight of her points in the fourth quarter to lead the Knights. Baylee Touey had seven. Haylee Touey had the only field goal in the first half for North Valley, nearly 90 seconds into the second quarter. Marshfield followed with a 10-0 run to lead 29-3.
The Pirates finished with 24 steals, including six by Myrand and five by Browning. Marshfield also had a 37-30 rebounding advantage, with Browning and Locati grabbing seven each.
That combination led to Marshfield getting up 21 more shot attempts than the Knights.
“We had a lot of steals in the beginning,” Locati said, adding that the Pirates rotated well on defense.
They were looking forward to a better challenge from Philomath, which is ranked second behind the Pirates in the Class 4A power rankings.
“Tomorrow is going to be a good game,” Locati said.
PHILOMATH 71, MADRAS 46: The Warriors jumped out to a 24-5 first-quarter lead and never looked back to move into the semifinals.
Mia Rust had 18 points, Lauren Berklund 12, Sage Kramer 11 and Emma Pankalla 10 for the Warriors in the win.
Dominique Walker scored 12 points for Madras, which reached the championship game last year, falling to the host Pirates.
SUTHERLIN 52, SISTERS 41: The Bulldogs pulled away from the Outlaws with a big third quarter to reach the semifinals with a win at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Sutherlin led 22-19 at halftime, but outscored Sisters 16-7 in the third. Abigail Masterfield finished with 13 points, while Tianna Murphy and Sierra Nielsen scored 11 each.
Alexa Stewart had 10 points for the Outlaws, who are in the tournament for the first time.
ASTORIA 44, JUNCTION CITY 38: The Fishermen, also newcomers to the event, overcame a terrible start to beat the Tigers at North Bend and advance to the semifinals.
Junction City jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter, but Astoria had moved in front by the end of the third quarter. Brooklynn Hankwitz scored 10 points for Astoria. Cienna Hartle had a game-high 12 points for the Tigers.