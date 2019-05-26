BANDON — For the first time in the five-year history of the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, there were multiple medalists as three pairs shared honors in the tournament at Bandon Dunes on Sunday.
Seven other teams, or sides in four-ball lingo, were preparing for a morning playoff for the final four spots in the match play portion of the event, which runs through Wednesday.
The Texas duo of Derek Abel and Christopher Wheeler, Santa Clara University teammates Matthew McCarty (Scottdale, Ariz.) and Derek Ackerman (Santa Clara, Calif.), and the New Jersey tandem of Troy Vannucci and Vince Kwon all finished the two qualifying rounds at 13-under.
McCarty and Ackerman shot a 63 on Saturday in calm conditions at Old Macdonald and Abel and Wheeler shot a 62 on Sunday at Pacific Dunes. Vannucci and Kwon shot 64 each day (Old Macdonald played with a par of 71 and Pacific Dunes with a par of 70).
All three are playing in the four-ball championship for the first time.
“It’s been a lot of fun this whole week,” McCarty said. “The format is awesome.”
“Each of us had a good day,” Ackerman said. “I played well yesterday and Matt did the same today.”
Sunday the weather was great, though the wind picked up in the afternoon. Saturday, rains and wind in the afternoon made things more challenging.
“We were blessed with good tee times,” Vannucci said, explaining that the group only had rain for nine holes Saturday and had a 7 a.m. tee time Sunday.
“We got off to a hot start,” Kwon said of Sunday’s round, when they birdied the first three holes. “We played solid overall.”
The cross-country trip is their first to the resort, though they said they will be back.
“We love it here,” Kwon said. “You are trapped in golf paradise.”
Abel and Wheeler are 36-year-old business partners who have been friends for more than 20 years and are staying near the beach in Bandon and visiting local sites in addition to the golf.
“The golf tournament is an excuse for a guys’ vacation,” Abel said.
“Each day we can be here longer, it’s good for the golf and good for the team, too.”
As for the golf, they got off to a good start in their 62 Sunday.
“Derek birdied the first three holes and I birdied two of the next three,” Wheeler said.
The sides who are in the playoff finished at 6-under and include Idaho residents Sam Tidd and Carson Barry, who reached the semifinals in last year’s event.
The tournament started with 128 sides. Among them, 12 missed the cut by one stroke, including local favorites Kyle Crawford and Kevin Rei, a pair of veteran caddies at the resort.
Crawford and Rei shot even par at Old Macdonald on Saturday when a bunch of the sides had low scores, and nearly recovered on Sunday, reaching 5-under and having a number of near-misses on the closing holes.
“We gave it a run,” Crawford said.
Crawford and Rei birdied four of the first five holes Sunday, but only had one more birdie the rest of the round. Rei had birdie putts lip out on both 16 and 17 and Crawford ran one through the hole on 14 and came up just short on 15. Needing birdie on 18 to get to 6-under, Crawford hit his drive into trouble left, leaving Rei the only partner in position for a possible birdie, and he hit his 5-wood short and right of the green on the par-5. His flop shot left him a 30-footer that just missed.
“I don’t know if I’d rather miss by six (shots) or one,” Crawford said. “We made it close. We had our opportunities.”
“It was probably more a product of yesterday,” Rei said, explaining that the two should have taken advantage of the good conditions, when they played in the relatively calm morning.
“I lipped out five putts yesterday. Kyle missed a lot, too. It’s unbelievable how close we were.”
The two played in front of a huge crowd of supporters, including many caddies. The gallery swelled to more than 50 when they were on 18.
“It was great to have all these guys out here,” Crawford said. “It was a huge crowd. It was cool to see the support from the caddie shack.”
“That was the most fun I’ve ever had playing golf,” Rei added.
Among the other sides just missing the cut were former Major League Baseball pitcher Erik Hanson and his partner Ben Garrett. Recently retired NFL player Kyle Williams and his partner, Greg Berthelot, qualified with a two-round total of 10-under.
The oldest and youngest players also advanced. California high schooler Aidan Tran, 15, and his partner Jackson Lake were at 9-under, while 63-year-old John Sajevic of Fremont, Neb., and his son, Andrew, also were at 9-under. They were the only father-son team to advance, while Hunter of Ryan Epson of Long Beach, Calif., also were at 9-under and were the only brother-brother team to make it in to match play.
The rest of the tournament will be contested on Old Macdonald. The first round of match play is Monday, with the second round and quarterfinals Tuesday and the semifinals and championship match Wednesday.
The caddies will put their support behind the team of Chip Brooke and Marc Dull. Brooke is a former Bandon Dunes caddie and the son of the former director of caddies Ken Brooke. Their side tied for 11th at 9-under and was the runner-up team last year.
The public is encouraged to come out to watch the tournament.
Results from Sunday’s second round of stroke play in the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, played at 7,024-yard, par 34-37-71 Old Macdonald Course (OM) and the 6,666-yard, par 36-34-70 Pacific Dunes Course (PD) at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Derek Abel, Dallas, Texas & Christopher Wheeler, Addison, Texas 66 OM-62 PD—128
Troy Vannucci, Marlton, N.J. & Vince Kwon, Marlton, N.J. 64 OM-64 PD—128
Matthew McCarty, Scottsdale, Ariz. & Derek Ackerman, Santa Clara, Calif. 63 OM-65 PD—128
Taylor Wood, Coto de Caza, Calif. & Andrew Medley, Scottsdale, Ariz. 65 PD-64 OM—129
Nicolas Osterburg, Indianapolis, Ind. & Oliver Mast, Fortville, Ind. 65 PD-64 OM—129
Derek Busby, Ruston, La. & Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. 66 OM-64 PD—130
Jack Wall, Brielle, N.J. & Brendan Hansen, Spring Lake, N.J. 68 PD-63 OM—131
Todd Mitchell, Bloomington, Ill. & Scott Harvey, Kernersville, N.C. 65 OM-66 PD—131
Kyle Williams, Ruston, La. & Gregory Berthelot, Baton Rouge, La. 66 PD-65 OM—131
Bobby Leopold, Coventry, R.I. & Tyler Cooke, Warwick, R.I. 65 PD-66 OM—131
Aidan Tran, Fresno, Calif. & Jackson Lake, Clovis, Calif. 69 OM-63 PD—132
Hunter Epson, Long Beach, Calif. & Ryder Epson, Long Beach, Calif. 64 OM-68 PD—132
Jason Anthony, Fairfield, Calif. & Randy Haag, Orinda, Calif. 67 OM-65 PD—132
Chip Brooke, Altamonte Springs, Fla. & Marc Dull, Winter Haven, Fla. 65 PD-67 OM—132
Dustin Groves, Charlottesville, Va. & Jordan Utley, Richmond, Va. 65 PD-67 OM—132
John Sajevic, Fremont, Neb. & Andrew Sajevic, Omaha, Neb. 62 PD-70 OM—132
Cullen Brasfield, La Quinta, Calif. & Tyler Moore, Escondido, Calif. 64 OM-69 PD—133
Jack Kozlowski, Columbus, Ohio & Trey Rath, Powell, Ohio 69 PD-64 OM—133
Ben Fisher, Germantown, Tenn. & Matt Mitchell, Oakland, Tenn. 68 PD-65 OM—133
John Faulk, Lake Charles, La. & Matt Nicholas, Lake Charles, La. 70 OM-63 PD—133
Logan Shuping, Salisbury, N.C. & Blake Taylor, Wilmington, N.C. 65 OM-68 PD—133
Robert Lutomski, Simpsonville, S.C. & Weston Bell, Piedmont, S.C. 65 PD-69 OM—134
Andrew Grayson, Medina, Ohio & Liam Purslowe, Australia 65 PD-69 OM—134
Matt Parziale, Brockton, Mass. & Herbie Aikens, Kingston, Mass. 69 OM-65 PD—134
Ralph Blasey, Bethesda, Md. & Alex Nianouris, Raleigh, N.C. 62 PD-72 OM—134
Devon Hopkins, Jacksonville Beach, Fla. & Matt Kleinrock, Jacksonville, Fla. 66 PD-68 OM—134
Brandon Cigna, Arlington, Va. & Ben Warnquist, Olney, Md. 66 OM-68 PD—134
Jonas Mikals, Truckee, Calif. & Dustin Hall, Sparks, Nev. 64 OM-70 PD—134
(Will compete in 7-for-4 playoff on Monday at 7 a.m. PDT to complete match-play bracket, Old Macdonald Course)
Sam Tidd, Meridian, Idaho & Carson Barry, Eagle, Idaho 65 PD-70 OM—135
Patrick Knott, Bryn Mawr, Pa. & Chris Rockwell, Baltimore, Md. 67 OM-68 PD—135
Andrew Noto, Metairie, La. & James Fuselier, New Orleans, La. 67 PD-68 OM—135
M. Tyler McKeever, Atlanta, Ga. & Steven Groover, Birmingham, Ala. 70 OM-65 PD—135
Trent Peterson, St. Paul, Minn. & Troy Johnson, Maple Grove, Minn. 69 OM-66 PD—135
Maxwell Scodro, Chicago, Ill. & Charles Waddell, Chicago, Ill. 67 OM-68 PD—135
Eric Pattenaude, Canada & Adam Graham, Canada 67 PD-68 OM—135
(Failed to Qualify)
Drew Lilly, St. Louis, Mo. & Omar Rehmatulla, Houston, Texas 64 PD-72 OM—136
Connor Schmidt, Venetia, Pa. & Alexander Butler, Philadelphia, Pa. 67 PD-69 OM—136
Ben Garrett, Seattle, Wash. & Erik Hanson, Kirkland, Wash. 70 OM-66 PD—136
Reid Bedell, Fair Haven, N.J. & Matt Carter, Easley, S.C. 65 PD-71 OM—136
Michael Martin, Scottsdale, Ariz. & Danny Amundson, Sioux Falls, S.D. 70 OM-66 PD—136
Kory Bowman, Springfield, Mo. & Jason Schultz, Allen, Texas 67 PD-69 OM—136
Kevin Rei, Bandon, Ore. & Kyle Crawford, North Bend, Ore. 71 OM-65 PD—136
Benjamin Day, North Haven, Conn. & Daniel Day, Seneca, S.C. 68 PD-68 OM—136
Kevin Van Rossum, Hartland, Wis. & Ben Shafer, Brookfield, Wis. 68 PD-68 OM—136
Michael R. Brown, Maple Shade, N.J. & Peter Barron III, Mays Landing, N.J. 67 OM-69 PD—136
Bryce Wortman, Creswell, Ore. & Sean Yu, Chinese Taipei 69 PD-67 OM—136
Art Lynch, Boise, Idaho & Joe Panzeri, Boise, Idaho 71 PD-66 OM—137
Jeff Koprivetz, San Diego, Calif. & Pete Williams, San Diego, Calif. 68 OM-69 PD—137
Kyle Kinnane, Anaheim Hills, Calif. & Matthew Carungay, La Mirada, Calif. 69 PD-68 OM—137
Riley Pumphrey, Austin, Texas & Ben Klaus, Oklahoma City, Okla. 69 OM-68 PD—137
Danny Wax, Marina del Rey, Calif. & Daniel Licursi, Chandler, Ariz. 71 OM-66 PD—137
Jack Wallace, Beverly, N.J. & Sean Semenetz, Philadelphia, Pa. 71 OM-66 PD—137
Kyle Roy, Tampa, Fla. & Connor Salanger, Camillus, N.Y. 67 PD-70 OM—137
Robert Crockett II, Louisville, Ky. & Andy Roberts, Owensboro, Ky. 64 PD-73 OM—137
Michael Christensen, Minneapolis, Minn. & Brad Clark, Chapel Hill, N.C. 69 PD-68 OM—137
Kevin Huff, El Dorado Hills, Calif. & Austin Fox, Folsom, Calif. 66 PD-71 OM—137
Jordan Woolf, Fort Worth, Texas & Jace Moore, Keller, Texas 66 OM-71 PD—137
Alex Kephart, Colorado Springs, Colo. & Kurtis Lucas, Colorado Springs, Colo. 65 OM-72 PD—137
Robbie Ziegler, Portland, Ore. & Trevor Harding, Portland, Ore. 70 PD-68 OM—138
Andy Shiels, Charleston, S.C. & Amory Davis, Nashville, Tenn. 68 OM-70 PD—138
Nicholas Carbary, Kalamazoo, Mich. & Billy Nelson, Kalamazoo, Mich. 67 PD-71 OM—138
Nick Branchina, Summit, N.J. & Will Rosenfield, Baltimore, Md. 69 PD-69 OM—138
David Morgan, Inver Grove Heights, Minn. & Justin Smith, St. Paul, Minn. 68 OM-70 PD—138
Justin Arcano, Wailuku, Hawaii & Justin Ngan, Wailuku, Hawaii 69 PD-69 OM—138
Kasey Denesevich, Lauderhill, Fla. & T.J. Shuart, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 71 PD-67 OM—138
Jeremy Wall, Brielle, N.J. & Ethan Wall, Brielle, N.J. 69 PD-69 OM—138
Rob Laird, Tulsa, Okla. & Mark Johnson, Tulsa, Okla. 71 OM-67 PD—138
Sully Zagerman, Windermere, Fla. & Brian Dolehide, Boca Raton, Fla. 68 PD-70 OM—138
Toby Zeringue, Katy, Texas & Shawn Stoute, Katy, Texas 66 OM-73 PD—139
James Gehrke, Albuquerque, N.M. & Ethan Fine, Denver, Colo. 70 PD-69 OM—139
Jud Langille, Ossining, N.Y. & Jimin Jung, Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. 69 OM-70 PD—139
William Peel IV, Potomac, Md. & Colin St. Maxens, Washington, D.C. 70 OM-69 PD—139
Drew Powell, Bangor, Maine & Chuck Isgar, Los Angeles, Calif. 71 OM-68 PD—139
Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa & Michael McCoy, Norwalk, Iowa 70 PD-69 OM—139
Samuel C. Sikes, Richmond, Va. & Sam Beach, Midlothian, Va. 68 PD-71 OM—139
Michael Sims, Lexington, S.C. & Matt Hendrix, Greenville, S.C. 70 OM-69 PD—139
Tyler Gulliksen, Daytona Beach, Fla. & Jack Townsend, San Diego, Calif. 68 PD-71 OM—139
Austin Spicer, Portland, Ore. & Brodie Jordan, Sherwood, Ore. 72 PD-67 OM—139
Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. & Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. 68 PD-71 OM—139
Scott Shingler, Haymarket, Va. & Justin Young, Salem, Va. 71 OM-68 PD—139
Kyle Danford, Timnath, Colo. & David Johnson, Fort Collins, Colo. 70 OM-70 PD—140
Tim Murphy, Fairfield, Conn. & Daniel Murphy, Fairfield, Conn. 71 PD-69 OM—140
Todd White, Spartanburg, S.C. & Nathan Smith, Pittsburgh, Pa. 71 OM-69 PD—140
Cougar Collins, Canada & Ty Celone, Canada 71 PD-69 OM—140
Shawn Baker, Rochester, N.Y. & James Scorse, Churchville, N.Y. 73 OM-67 PD—140
Jeff Bell, Overland Park, Kan. & Elliot Soyez, Goddard, Kan. 73 OM-67 PD—140
Clark Collier, Dallas, Texas & Kyle Hudelson, Oklahoma City, Okla. 72 OM-68 PD—140
Butler Melnyk, St. Simons Island, Ga. & Richard Scott, St. Simons Island, Ga. 70 PD-71 OM—141
Travis Peterson, Santa Rosa, Calif. & Ian Albrecht, Sonoma, Calif. 71 PD-70 OM—141
Andrew Rice, Baltimore, Md. & Josh Notes, Columbia, Md. 68 OM-73 PD—141
Michael Anderson, Baton Rouge, La. & Max Sellers, Baton Rouge, La. 72 PD-69 OM—141
Mark Farley, Langhorne, Pa. & Connor McNicholas, Ambler, Pa. 74 PD-67 OM—141
Mark Scheibach, La Quinta, Calif. & Tyler Crawford, Indio, Calif. 72 PD-69 OM—141
Greg Carlin, Denver, Colo. & Wilson Belk, Denver, Colo. 73 OM-68 PD—141
Matthew Hopper, Greenville, S.C. & Richard Oref, Charleston, S.C. 71 OM-70 PD—141
Craig Roth, Bellingham, Wash. & Cody Roth, Bellingham, Wash. 70 OM-72 PD—142
Jeffrey Long, Ashburn, Va. & Michael Brennan, Leesburg, Va. 66 PD-76 OM—142
Travis Milleman, Portland, Ore. & Ted Gray, Phoenix, Ariz. 74 OM-68 PD—142
Nathan Colson, Mequon, Wis. & Jason Gaare, Mequon, Wis. 70 PD-72 OM—142
Blake Hartford, Spring, Texas & Lucas McCubbin, Midland, Texas 70 PD-72 OM—142
Brandon Berry, La Grange, Ky. & Trey Bowling, Manchester, Ky. 69 OM-73 PD—142
Kyle Puzzo, Ludlow, Mass. & Jacob Zaranek, South Deerfield, Mass. 72 PD-70 OM—142
Christopher Shaw, Roswell, Ga. & Michael Pearson, Atlanta, Ga. 70 OM-72 PD—142
James Cimini, Pittsfield, Mass. & Joshua Shepard, Pittsfield, Mass. 73 OM-70 PD—143
David Brock, Mequon, Wis. & Brian Thiet, Shorewood, Wis. 75 OM-68 PD—143
Stewart Whitt, Athens, Ala. & Wes Williams, Kingston Springs, Tenn. 71 PD-72 OM—143
Mike Stackus, Zachary, La. & Vance Welch, Fulton, Md. 74 OM-69 PD—143
Nicholas Bonema, Troy, Mich. & Michael Busse, Rochester Hills, Mich. 69 OM-74 PD—143
Bart Worthing, Weston Lakes, Texas & John Hunter, The Woodlands, Texas 70 OM-73 PD—143
Jordan Kaplan, Plainview, N.Y. & Steve Tarulli, Rockville Centre, N.Y. 77 OM-66 PD—143
Kyle Ritchie, Garden City, N.Y. & Jonathan Farber, Plainview, N.Y. 73 OM-70 PD—143
Matt Epperson, Lexington, Ky. & Denver Haddix, Lexington, Ky. 68 PD-75 OM—143
Kenneth Hudson, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. & Alex Zeoli, Royal Oak, Mich. 75 PD-69 OM—144
Keith Guest, Athens, Ga. & Don Carpenter, Athens, Ga. 71 OM-73 PD—144
Bruno Buccolo, Edmond, Okla. & Seth Frye, Edmond, Okla. 72 PD-73 OM—145
Kevin Carden, Hoover, Ala. & John Randall, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 72 PD-73 OM—145
Jason Edgeworth, Houston, Texas & Joshua Gibbons, Houston, Texas 72 PD-73 OM—145
Larry Watts, Springfield, Ore. & Nicholas Watts, Springfield, Ore. 74 PD-72 OM—146
Blair Webb, Indianapolis, Ind. & Mac Fiely, Whitestown, Ind. 71 OM-75 PD—146
Aaron Jackson, Tuscumbia, Ala. & Austin Sparks, Golden, Miss. 74 OM-72 PD—146
William Gantz, Perry, Kan. & Tyler Cummins, Lawrence, Kan. 73 OM-73 PD—146
Ryan Pelletier, Mansfield, Mass. & Michael Philipp, Mansfield, Mass. 77 PD-70 OM—147
Eric Rustand, Tucson, Ariz. & Clark Rustand, Tucson, Ariz. 75 PD-72 OM—147
Scott Thomas, Chandler, Ariz. & Tony Vincelli, Rosemount, Minn. 75 OM-72 PD—147
Matthew Mancini, Douglassville, Pa. & Zachary Falone, Mickleton, N.J. 73 OM-76 PD—149
Sam Migdal, St. Louis, Mo. & Brady Dixon, Mounds, Ill. 71 PD-78 OM—149
Matthew Meyer, Pelham, N.Y. & Dave Staudinger, Rye, N.Y. 77 OM-74 PD—151
Mark Modglin, Simi Valley, Calif. & Doug Miller, Thousand Oaks, Calif. 78 OM-77 PD—155