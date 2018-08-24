BANDON — Two weeks into fall practice, Bandon football coach Aaron Freitag got to see how his Tigers are coming along when they hosted a jamboree with Illinois Valley and Gold Beach on Friday, and he came away pleased.
“I’m excited,” Freitag said. “I saw good execution.”
Each team ran a total of 18 offensive plays against the other two and the Tigers fared well on both sides of the ball.
The Tigers came away with a trio of scores against Illinois Valley, but Frietag was more pleased with the other side of the ball.
“I was really happy with how aggressive our defense was,” he said. “It’s just what I’m asking for — old-school football.”
His statkeepers had Illinois Valley for just 20 yards on its 18 plays, while Bandon had over 200. And Gold Beach didn’t manage a first down against the Tigers until the final few plays in its time on offense.
The jamboree is a big deal to the coaches, who will be lining up their teams for their season openers in a week.
“It’s extremely important, not only for the kids to get in and execute our plays, but to bring it to Bandon — to get football back into the community again,” Freitag said.
Bandon has played in a jamboree in Coquille in recent years, but instead hosted this year. Coquille traveled to Toledo for a jamboree Friday night.
Freitag has enjoyed a growth in his program this year to more than 30 players, and he is reminding his returning players that they aren’t guaranteed their positions now that the roster has grown.
“I’m looking for my players — the guys I have out there starting — to step up and make sure they’re pulling their weight,” he said. “If they don’t, next week they’re not out there.”
Bandon starts its regular season at Glide next week and, for the first time in recent seasons, will be playing a junior varsity game in addition to the varsity contest against the Wildcats.
“That’s huge for us,” Freitag said.
While Freitag loved what he saw from his squad, Gold Beach coach Kevin Swift, back after a four-year sabbatical, was eager to see just how his players would perform.
The past four years, when Justin Storns was coaching the Panthers, Swift was working as athletic director on game night, not watching the action on the field too closely. (Storns stepped down after leading the team to the Sunset Conference title last fall so he could spend more time with his kids.)
“I wanted to see the talent level,” Swift said.
He came away happy, though he knows the Panthers have a bunch of work to do, especially given the number of new players on the squad.
“I’m very happy with the offensive line,” he said, adding that he thought his defensive line played fairly well, too.
But, he pointed out, the Panthers were a little slow off the ball and a little tentative at times.
“I saw a lot of good things,” he said. “I saw a lot of bad things. That’s what jamborees are for. I have a measuring stick now.
“We’ll be fine.”
One of the biggest values for the coaches is that now they can show the players what they did right and what they didn’t do so well.
“Now we’ve got film, and film don’t lie,” Swift said.
The Panthers open the season at home against Brookings-Harbor on Friday.